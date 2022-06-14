https://sputniknews.com/20220614/prophet-row-hindu-groups-to-hold-nationwide-protest-against-violence-1096302178.html

Prophet Row: Hindu Groups to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Violence

Last week, protests erupted in several Indian states days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma made remarks about Prophet Muhammad... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

Two Hindu groups -- Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Bajrang Dal -- have given a public call to protest recent incidents of violence that have occurred in several parts of India in a bid to denounce the "anti-Islamic" remarks of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson. The VHP and Bajrang Dal have appealed to Hindus to assemble in temples across Delhi on Tuesday, and participate in the recitation of 'Hanuman Chalisa' (a Hindu prayer dedicated to Lord Hanuman) at 8 p.m. (Indian Standard Time).Tuesday is the day when ardent Hindu devotees of Lord Hanuman generally visit temples. Moreover, on Thursday, the top Hindu group -- VHP -- has plans to stage a nationwide protest against the violent incidents carried out to express anger against the BJP politician's remarks made against Prophet Muhammad."The protest is against growing extremist incidents by Islamic Jihadi fundamentalists in India. We will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind," the VHP said in a statement.The VHP has alleged that the violence erupted at temples and houses after Friday prayers in mosques. It said the protests were a well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally.Protests erupted in several parts of India on Friday against the objectionable remarks made by Nupur Sharma during a heated TV debate in May-end.Although the federally ruling BJP suspended spokesperson Sharma and expelled Jindal, who tweeted about the issue, from the party on 5 June, the comments caused widespread Muslim anger.On 5 June, Sharma appealed to media to avoid using her remarks made during the TV debate, citing potential danger to her family due to that comment.So far, 20 Islamic countries have condemned Sharma's remarks.Sharma has also "unconditionally" withdrawn her comments, saying it was never her intention to hurt anyone's feelings.India's federal government, however, has clarified that "fringe elements made the remarks", and the comment did not reflect the government's view.On Friday, demonstrations took place in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Telangana. In most of the cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, and Prayagraj, the protests started after Muslims' Friday prayers.By Monday evening, about 580 persons had been arrested across India due to the violence.

