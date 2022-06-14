https://sputniknews.com/20220614/pm-modi-unveils-indias-first-underground-independence-museum-in-british-era-bunker---video-1096309649.html

PM Modi Unveils India's First Underground Independence Museum in British-Era Bunker - Video

Themed as 'Revolution Saga', the museum was constructed in the subterranean network of 13 pre-World War I British-era bunkers discovered in 2016 at the... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first-ever 'Gallery of Revolutionaries' museum on Tuesday. The underground gallery is dedicated to the luminaries of the Indian independence movement and has been built at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.The museum exhibits the entire 90 years of the country’s independence movement from the First War of Independence in 1857 to India's freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. It includes information on the independence heroes and their role in the movement, rare sculptures, photographs, murals and even details on tribal revolutionaries drawn by school children.The exhibition features rebels such as Vasudev Balwant Phadke, also known as the ‘father of Indian armed rebellion’; the Chapekar brothers - Damodar Hari Chapekar and Vishnu Hari Chapekar; Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak; the Savarkar brothers - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) and Ganesh Damodar Savarkar (Babarao Savarkar).Others include Anant Laxman Kanhere, Vishnu Ganesh Pingale, Vasudev Balwant Gogate, Krantiguru Lahuji Raghoji Salve, Bhikaiji Rustom Cama (Madam Cama), and Shivran H. Rajguru.The museum also features the country's first armed organisations the 'Abhinav Bharat' and 'Patri Sarkar'.Soon after the bunker's discovery in 2016, the government ordered the conservation of the underground structure which was neglected for over a century and had suffered constant flooding.The structure - comprising of 13 rooms of various sizes along with a grand 20-feet-tall entrance and a fort-like structure with a long ramp to bring cannons inside - was reconstructed and strengthened by expert teams.The rooms in the bunker were known as 'Shell Store', 'Gun Shell', 'Cartridge Store', 'Shell Lift', 'Central Artillery Room', and 'Workshop'. The bunker has a drainage system, clean air and natural light plus lamps to illuminate at night.

