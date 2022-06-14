https://sputniknews.com/20220614/petty-pachyderm-elephant-kills-indian-woman-returns-to-wreck-her-funeral-too-1096316729.html

Petty Pachyderm: Elephant Kills Indian Woman, Returns to Wreck Her Funeral, Too

Petty Pachyderm: Elephant Kills Indian Woman, Returns to Wreck Her Funeral, Too

Deforestation and human settlement expansion have increasingly brought humans and elephants into conflict in India. According to India’s environmental... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T19:26+0000

2022-06-14T19:26+0000

2022-06-14T19:26+0000

india

elephant

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/55/1079505599_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_5da24670ec1fec5a21060374a7390233.jpg

After an elephant killed a woman in northern India last week, the huge mammal then showed up at her funeral and attacked her lifeless corpse, too.As is customary in India, her family elected to hold her funeral that night, building a pyre on which to burn her body. However, the elephant that had killed her showed up at the funeral while preparations were still being made and attacked once again, dragging her body off the pyre and stomping on her corpse.The villagers fled when the elephants attacked, only returning several hours later, at which time they completed the woman’s cremation ceremony.Indian elephants are regarded as endangered by the World Wildlife Fund, with between 20,000 and 25,000 spread across India and several other Southeast Asian nations. They are highly intelligent, with cognition tests showing they have memory and problem-solving skills comparable to chimpanzees and highly developed social structures in which clans protect, raise, and mourn the loss of their members.

https://sputniknews.com/20220520/scientists-are-freezing-endangered-animals-for-future-cloning-to-sidestep-extinction-1095673536.html

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

india, elephant, attack