Pakistan's Finance Minister Warns Gov't of Inevitable Default If Oil Subsidies Not Lifted
14.06.2022
The minister told Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV on Monday that if Islamabad does not raise fuel prices, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will refuse to provide Pakistan with a loan, pushing the country into financial meltdown.Pakistan struck a $6 billion deal with the IMF in 2019 but is struggling to implement policy commitments stipulated by the agreement.Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in late May called the deal "outdated" since many global crises have emerged since 2019, and the country was struggling to meet targets set by the IMF in the new realities.
10:38 GMT 14.06.2022
© AP Photo / B.K. BangashA Pakistani money changer counts US dollar bills in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
A Pakistani money changer counts US dollar bills in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
© AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has warned the government that the country will face an inevitable financial meltdown unless the government removes subsidies on oil products.
The minister told Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV on Monday that if Islamabad does not raise fuel prices, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will refuse to provide Pakistan with a loan, pushing the country into financial meltdown.

"I told Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] that we must make tough decisions", Ismail said.

Pakistan struck a $6 billion deal with the IMF in 2019 but is struggling to implement policy commitments stipulated by the agreement.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in late May called the deal "outdated" since many global crises have emerged since 2019, and the country was struggling to meet targets set by the IMF in the new realities.
