Pakistan's Finance Minister Warns Gov't of Inevitable Default If Oil Subsidies Not Lifted

The minister told Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV on Monday that if Islamabad does not raise fuel prices, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will refuse to provide Pakistan with a loan, pushing the country into financial meltdown.Pakistan struck a $6 billion deal with the IMF in 2019 but is struggling to implement policy commitments stipulated by the agreement.Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in late May called the deal "outdated" since many global crises have emerged since 2019, and the country was struggling to meet targets set by the IMF in the new realities.

