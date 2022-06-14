https://sputniknews.com/20220614/northern-ireland-protocol-used-as-proxy-in-tory-efforts-to-unseat-bojo-legal-expert-says-1096316220.html

Northern Ireland Protocol Used as Proxy in Tory Efforts to Unseat BoJo, Legal Expert Says

Northern Ireland Protocol Used as Proxy in Tory Efforts to Unseat BoJo, Legal Expert Says

The European Parliament has called upon the UK not to adopt Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislation which "overrides" the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP)... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T18:55+0000

2022-06-14T18:55+0000

2022-06-14T18:55+0000

uk

world

opinion

boris johnson

eu

northern ireland

northern ireland protocol

brexit

tory

rebellion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096077526_0:69:1859:1115_1920x0_80_0_0_fbd92e11d597493c01b74cda6372f9fa.jpg

"If you look at the figures, in fact, the economic situation of Northern Ireland is better than most of the regions of the UK," says Nikos Skoutaris, an expert in conflict resolution and European Union law at the University of East Anglia.Northern Ireland Assembly members from the majority Sinn Féin, as well as the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) and the Alliance Party have sent a letter to Prime Minister Johnson arguing that even though the protocol has certain flaws, it "offers clear economic advantages to our region, and the opportunity for unique access to two major markets."For his part, Johnson insists that the new bill would introduce "relatively simple" changes to the NIP, which are "a relatively trivial set of adjustments in the grand scheme of things". In particular, the new legislation stipulates the establishment of a "green channel" for goods transported from the UK to Northern Ireland; it also introduces a change in the tax rules stripping the European Court of its role as the sole arbiter of disputes.Previously, the BoJo cabinet repeatedly subjected the NIP to criticism for violating British interests. Under the Brexit agreement with the EU, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland; however, at the same time, all goods and animal-based products coming from Britain must be checked upon arrival to ensure their compatibility with EU sanitary regulations.BoJo Trying to Gain Back Tory ConfidenceThere is more to BoJo's latest legislative initiative than meets the eye, according to Skoutaris. He believes that the British premier is also seeking a way to gain back the confidence of Conservative MPs following the latest no-confidence vote. Last week, the premier managed to survive the party vote despite a large rebellion: a whopping 146, or 41%, of Conservative MPs voted to remove him, while 211 supported the incumbent.New Tory RebellionAccording to the Financial Times, a new Tory rebellion is brewing over the NIP. Skoutaris notes that over the weekend, "a document that was leaked by one of the groups of the Tory Party with the rebels who were actually analysing why they shouldn't support the legislation coming from Prime Minister Johnson.""Breaking international law to tear up the prime minister’s own treaty is damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for," the document reads. According to the Tory rebels, the BoJo-proposed legislation is the "exact opposite of focusing on the cost of living and pursuing the people’s priorities, as we have been promised" and should be axed. They argue that the premier should have put “maximum pressure on the EU” to re-negotiate the NIP within the framework of international law, rather than altering post-Brexit provisions unilaterally.While the BoJo government seems confident that it will get the numbers to support the legislation at least in the House of Commons, "it's clear that they will have a problem in the House of Lords," argues Skoutaris.The legal expert warns that Johnson "is at the weakest point of his premiership at the moment."To complicate matters further, it appears that neither the UK nor the EU are going to engage in negotiations over the protocol, according to the legal expert. He believes that in some way the UK government has forced itself in a corner, while the EU is unwilling to compromise. "If they compromise, they will show that they are very, very weak and they are giving in to a prime minister that is actually in a very weak position," he remarked.Eventually, the current conflict between the EU and the UK might increase frictions, tensions, and the divide between the different communities in Northern Ireland, Skoutaris concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20220613/uk-introduces-bill-to-alter-post-brexit-trade-deal-on-northern-ireland-1096282289.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220607/bojo-may-only-last-months-after-scraping-no-confidence-vote-uk-prof-says-1096096213.html

northern ireland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

uk, world, opinion, boris johnson, eu, northern ireland, northern ireland protocol, brexit, tory, rebellion