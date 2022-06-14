https://sputniknews.com/20220614/no-end-in-sight-in-robert-lewandowskis-transfer-saga-as-bayern-munich-raises-his-asking-price-1096306205.html

No End in Sight in Robert Lewandowski's Transfer Saga as Bayern Munich Raises His Asking Price

Robert Lewandowski's yes and no situation at Bayern Munich continues to drag on with the footballer in no mood to stick around at the Allianz Arena for one... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

For weeks, Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Last month, the Polish star said that his "story with Bayern was over" and it was time to move on to a different club.And it has been no secret that Lewandowski wants to play for Barcelona."I have not considered any other offer than that of Barcelona," the 33-year-old said in a recent interview with OnetSport. However, to stop him from exiting Germany, Bayern Munich have increased its asking price for the footballer and are now demanding €50 million for his transfer, Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claimed.Considering Barcelona's finances are in a mess, Lewandowski's current price tag isn't good news for the Catalans as they may not be able to afford him.Barcelona's debt currently stands at more than $1.4 billion and it was the prime reason behind Lionel Messi's ouster from the club last summer.

