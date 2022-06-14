International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target Donbass Town With Grad Rockets
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target Donbass Town With Grad Rockets
Since the beginning of the special operation in February, the Russian military has eliminated 201 Ukrainian warplanes, 130 helicopters, 515 rocket launchers... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-14T04:47+0000
2022-06-14T05:43+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
special operation
donbass
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target Donbass Town With Grad Rockets

04:47 GMT 14.06.2022 (Updated: 05:43 GMT 14.06.2022)
Since the beginning of the special operation in February, the Russian military has eliminated 201 Ukrainian warplanes, 130 helicopters, 515 rocket launchers, and 3,525 tanks and other armoured vehicles.
Russian and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, liberating multiple towns in the region over the past week. However, Ukrainian forces are still targeting the DPR cities with artillery fire: at least five people were killed and 37 were wounded in Donetsk on Monday alone, as Kiev's troops shelled the city.
Moscow launched the special operation on 24 February in order to put an end to an eight-year- long war, waged by Ukrainian forces in Donbass. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's actions in the region amount to genocide and stressed that Ukraine should be demilitarised and de-Nazified.
05:48 GMT 14.06.2022
Portuguese and UK Prime Ministers Agree on Need to Increase Military Spending Across NATO

"The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister António Costa of Portugal to Downing Street today ahead of the NATO leaders summit later this month... Both agreed on the need to increase military spending across the alliance, and said more collaboration was needed on defense equipment development to ensure greater integration in NATO", the British prime minister's office said in a press release. "The Prime Minister noted that the UK and Portugal shared a common perspective towards NATO and said that it was crucial the alliance remained in lockstep on Ukraine".

04:59 GMT 14.06.2022
Ukrainian Forces Target Donbass Town With Grad Rockets
