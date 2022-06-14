LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target Donbass Town With Grad Rockets

"The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister António Costa of Portugal to Downing Street today ahead of the NATO leaders summit later this month... Both agreed on the need to increase military spending across the alliance, and said more collaboration was needed on defense equipment development to ensure greater integration in NATO", the British prime minister's office said in a press release. "The Prime Minister noted that the UK and Portugal shared a common perspective towards NATO and said that it was crucial the alliance remained in lockstep on Ukraine".