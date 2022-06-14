https://sputniknews.com/20220614/large-strawberry-moon-shines-in-night-skies-over-tehran-1096298547.html
Large 'Strawberry Moon' Shines in Night Skies Over Tehran
Large 'Strawberry Moon' Shines in Night Skies Over Tehran
Large 'Strawberry Moon' Shines in Night Skies Over Tehran
Sputnik is live from Tehran, as the "Strawberry moon" brightens up the skies over the Iranian capital. This month, it is also a supermoon, meaning that the moon is not only in full phase, but also at its closest point to the Earth.
Large 'Strawberry Moon' Shines in Night Skies Over Tehran
It is believed that June's full moon received its naming from Native American tribes - not because of its colour, but due to the fact, it marks the season when strawberries are ripe enough to be harvested.
Sputnik is live from Tehran, as the "Strawberry moon" brightens up the skies over the Iranian capital. This month, it is also a supermoon, meaning that the moon is not only in full phase, but also at its closest point to the Earth.
