Large 'Strawberry Moon' Shines in Night Skies Over Tehran

2022-06-14

Sputnik is live from Tehran, as the "Strawberry moon" brightens up the skies over the Iranian capital. This month, it is also a supermoon, meaning that the moon is not only in full phase, but also at its closest point to the Earth.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

2022

