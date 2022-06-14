https://sputniknews.com/20220614/kremlin-putin-to-go-to-st-petersburg-on-thursday-to-speak-at-spief-next-day-1096309758.html
Kremlin: Putin to Go to St. Petersburg on Thursday to Speak at SPIEF Next Day
Kremlin: Putin to Go to St. Petersburg on Thursday to Speak at SPIEF Next Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to St. Petersburg on 16 June for an in-person meeting on the development of Russian automotive... 14.06.2022
Putin is preparing to address SPIEF-22 plenary session, scheduled to open at 11:00 GMT on Friday, Peskov said.The president will also hold a meeting with war correspondents, heads of Russian television, print and internet media to discuss economy and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov said, adding that the bigger part of this event will take place behind closed doors. Putin has no other meetings planed as part of this year's SPIEF, the spokesman added.SPIEF is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.
Kremlin: Putin to Go to St. Petersburg on Thursday to Speak at SPIEF Next Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to St. Petersburg on 16 June for an in-person meeting on the development of Russian automotive industry, one day before he addresses the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"On Thursday, ahead of the main day [at the SPIEF], Putin will hold an in-person meeting on the development of the automotive industry. There will be representatives of big carmakers and government officials of course, and meetings with entrepreneurs", Peskov told reporters.
Putin is preparing to address SPIEF-22 plenary session
, scheduled to open at 11:00 GMT on Friday, Peskov said.
The president will also hold a meeting with war correspondents, heads of Russian television, print and internet media to discuss economy and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov said, adding that the bigger part of this event will take place behind closed doors. Putin has no other meetings planed as part of this year's SPIEF, the spokesman added.
SPIEF is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.