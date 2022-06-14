https://sputniknews.com/20220614/kremlin-putin-to-go-to-st-petersburg-on-thursday-to-speak-at-spief-next-day-1096309758.html

Kremlin: Putin to Go to St. Petersburg on Thursday to Speak at SPIEF Next Day

Kremlin: Putin to Go to St. Petersburg on Thursday to Speak at SPIEF Next Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to St. Petersburg on 16 June for an in-person meeting on the development of Russian automotive... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T14:03+0000

2022-06-14T14:03+0000

2022-06-14T14:03+0000

russia

kremlin

spief

spief 2022

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095344607_0:0:3157:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_930f2719b499aa1efa56653aff4a3e71.jpg

Putin is preparing to address SPIEF-22 plenary session, scheduled to open at 11:00 GMT on Friday, Peskov said.The president will also hold a meeting with war correspondents, heads of Russian television, print and internet media to discuss economy and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov said, adding that the bigger part of this event will take place behind closed doors. Putin has no other meetings planed as part of this year's SPIEF, the spokesman added.SPIEF is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.

kremlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, kremlin, spief, spief 2022, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov