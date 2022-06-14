https://sputniknews.com/20220614/kevin-spacey-to-appear-in-uk-court-on-thursday-facing-sexual-assault-charges-1096296671.html

Kevin Spacey to Appear in UK Court on Thursday Facing Sexual Assault Charges

The Oscar-winning star's reputation suffered a major blow in 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him back in 1986... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

Kevin Spacey is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, as he is charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, the Metropolitan Police stated.Spacey previously said he would travel to London for the hearing to deny the accusations against him - while the UK authorities said the indictments would take effect only when the actor arrives in England. So, the charges were formally announced after police confirmed he has arrived in the country.According to the police, the alleged offences took place in London and Gloucestershire in 2005, 2008 and 2013. The alleged victim of the 2005 incidents is now in his forties, while the men allegedly involved in the 2008 and 2013 assaults are now in their thirties.Spacey, who was among the biggest Hollywood stars of the past decades, won two Academy awards for his roles in "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty". He was also artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre from 2003 to 2015.After the first accusation against him emerged in 2017, Spacey claimed he did not remember the incident, but apologised anyway. At the same time, London's Old Vic theatre said it had received separate allegations of inappropriate conduct by Spacey from at least 20 men.As the scandal picked up momentum in the media, the actor was dropped from the TV show House of Cards and removed from the movie All the Money in the World.

