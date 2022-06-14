https://sputniknews.com/20220614/juan-guaido-was-attacked-by-opposition-coalition-members-in-venezuela-tight-election-in-france-1096290253.html

Juan Guaido Was Attacked by Opposition Coalition Members in Venezuela; Tight Election in France

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Ukraine. NATO representatives seem to be weakening their hard stance on negotiations as Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg argues that Ukraine will eventually be forced to cede territory. Also, the African Union is calling for the suspension of sanctions against Russia in light of the global food crisis.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss gun legislation. Democrats and Republicans in the Senate seem to have struck a deal for bipartisan gun legislation though some activists are calling it pathetically weak.Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss EU and US politics. The French election is extremely close as President Macron's coalition is working with a razor-thin lead. Also, the disastrous political and economic environment in the US is causing many Democrats to second guess President Biden's announcement that he will seek re-election in 2024.Investigative Reporter Max Blumenthal joins us to discuss Censorship. Shady intelligence-related characters and corporations are launching an all-out censorship offensive against alternative and anti-war news sites "The Grayzone" and "Consortium News."Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden is now arguing that his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia is related to Israel rather than rising fuel prices in the US. Also, the Washington Post has an interesting article about the Israeli murder of legendary journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss the Global South. Juan Guaido, Joe Biden's designee for the President of Venezuela, was physically attacked by members of his opposition coalition while dining out at a restaurant. Also, Bolivian coup leader Jeanine Anez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. More than 300 doctors have written a letter to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel demanding that she deny a judicial request to extradite Julian Assange to the United States arguing that such a move would be "medically and ethically unacceptable."Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss China. Scott Ritter argues that the Biden Administration's belligerent aggressive policy towards China is setting the US empire on a collision course with the Asian superpower. China's defence chief has sent the strongest warning yet to US representatives arguing that they will not hesitate to go to war in defense of Taiwan reunification.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

