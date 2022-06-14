https://sputniknews.com/20220614/indian-health-minister-to-discuss-fertilizer-supplies-during-visit-to-spief---reports-1096314930.html
Indian Health Minister to Discuss Fertilizer Supplies During Visit to SPIEF - Reports
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya will discuss the supply of potash and other fertilizers to the country, during his visit to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), media reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Earlier in the day, a government source told Sputnik that Mandaviya will lead the Indian delegation to the SPIEF.
The Indian delegation will focus on securing fertilizer supplies from Russia, The Hindu newspaper reported, citing sources. The focus on fertilizers arises against the backdrop of the disruption in the supply of potash, which is a key component of fertilizers. In June, India entered the monsoon season and the kharif cultivation, thus there is a need to ensure steady supply of potash by the end of this summer, the media added.
Kharif crops in India are planted before the arrival of the monsoons in June-July, in particular rice, corn and cotton.
The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from June 15-18.