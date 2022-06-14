https://sputniknews.com/20220614/indian-health-minister-to-discuss-fertilizer-supplies-during-visit-to-spief---reports-1096314930.html

Indian Health Minister to Discuss Fertilizer Supplies During Visit to SPIEF - Reports

Indian Health Minister to Discuss Fertilizer Supplies During Visit to SPIEF - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya will discuss the supply of potash and other... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T17:27+0000

2022-06-14T17:27+0000

2022-06-14T17:27+0000

spief 2022

russia

india

fertilizer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083053945_0:69:3399:1981_1920x0_80_0_0_7dcc3eb3570b1b36083700cfbf5e85b6.jpg

Earlier in the day, a government source told Sputnik that Mandaviya will lead the Indian delegation to the SPIEF.The Indian delegation will focus on securing fertilizer supplies from Russia, The Hindu newspaper reported, citing sources. The focus on fertilizers arises against the backdrop of the disruption in the supply of potash, which is a key component of fertilizers. In June, India entered the monsoon season and the kharif cultivation, thus there is a need to ensure steady supply of potash by the end of this summer, the media added.Kharif crops in India are planted before the arrival of the monsoons in June-July, in particular rice, corn and cotton.The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from June 15-18.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

spief 2022, russia, india, fertilizer