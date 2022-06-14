International
Fans Call for Justice, Pay Tribute to Bollywod Star Sushant Singh Rajput
Fans Call for Justice, Pay Tribute to Bollywod Star Sushant Singh Rajput
On 14 June 2020, Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai flat. His death triggered social media uproar, with fans...
Ardent fans have demanded justice for late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on the second anniversary his death.Many also paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, remembering the 34-year-old actor’s inspiring contribution to the Indian film industry.A young Rajput had quit a career in engineering to follow his passion for acting. Starting off as a background dancer and later progressing to become a successful TV soap actor, he debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with a superhit film titled ‘Kai Po Che’, carving a niche for himself in the industry.Since, there was no looking back. He went on to work in several hit movies including ‘Chhichhore’, ‘M.S. Dhoni’, and ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’.Calling it a big loss to the industry, Rajput's fans flooded social media with pictures, paintings, and videos of the late actor this week.Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt note, saying that the values and virtues he stood for will remain alive as a model and ideals to live by.With #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, netizens have taken to social media demanding a fast track in Rajput's death case which has been pending for the past two years. Three federal agencies have been investigating Rajput's death since he was found hanging at his Mumbai flat on 14 June 2020. His death was initially called a suicide. However, his family and fans alleged that there was foul play involved.The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) submitted a charge sheet concerning speculation about the actors' link to the drug nexus in the entertainment world. So far, several Bollywood celebrities, as well as Sushant's family and friends, have been questioned in connection with his death and the drug probe.Sushant's ex-girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with others, were arrested in a drugs bust in relation to the actor's death. They were later released on bail, however, due to lack of evidence against them.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is still ongoing.
On 14 June 2020, Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai flat. His death triggered social media uproar, with fans speculating that he was murdered. Three top federal agencies have probed the case from different angles, but the death remains unsettled.
Ardent fans have demanded justice for late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on the second anniversary his death.
Many also paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, remembering the 34-year-old actor’s inspiring contribution to the Indian film industry.
A young Rajput had quit a career in engineering to follow his passion for acting. Starting off as a background dancer and later progressing to become a successful TV soap actor, he debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with a superhit film titled ‘Kai Po Che’, carving a niche for himself in the industry.
Since, there was no looking back. He went on to work in several hit movies including ‘Chhichhore’, ‘M.S. Dhoni’, and ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’.
Calling it a big loss to the industry, Rajput's fans flooded social media with pictures, paintings, and videos of the late actor this week.
Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt note, saying that the values and virtues he stood for will remain alive as a model and ideals to live by.
With #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, netizens have taken to social media demanding a fast track in Rajput's death case which has been pending for the past two years.
Three federal agencies have been investigating Rajput's death since he was found hanging at his Mumbai flat on 14 June 2020. His death was initially called a suicide. However, his family and fans alleged that there was foul play involved.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) submitted a charge sheet concerning speculation about the actors' link to the drug nexus in the entertainment world. So far, several Bollywood celebrities, as well as Sushant's family and friends, have been questioned in connection with his death and the drug probe.
Sushant's ex-girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with others, were arrested in a drugs bust in relation to the actor's death. They were later released on bail, however, due to lack of evidence against them.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is still ongoing.
