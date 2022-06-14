https://sputniknews.com/20220614/cristiano-ronaldos-heartfelt-message-for-departing-real-madrid-defender-marcelo-goes-viral-1096295405.html
Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartfelt Message for Departing Real Madrid Defender Marcelo Goes Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartfelt Message for Departing Real Madrid Defender Marcelo Goes Viral
Brazilian full-back Marcelo bid a tearful goodbye to his club of 16 years, Real Madrid, on Monday. His farewell at the Santiago Bernabeu turned out to be an... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-14T07:40+0000
2022-06-14T07:40+0000
2022-06-14T07:40+0000
sport
sport
sport
cristiano ronaldo
real madrid
fc real madrid
manchester united
farewell
message
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_0:40:3072:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_31636757a82c0352e0c8739e04660f55.jpg
Marcelo ended his more than a decade-and-a-half long association with Real Madrid this week, having previously guided them to a record-extending 14 Champions League crown and a 35th La Liga title during the 2021-22 season.As Marcelo's reign at the club came to a close, several Real Madrid stars from the past and present sent him farewell messages. But one post stood out among all the tributes that he received in celebration of his career in the Spanish capital and that was from Cristiano Ronaldo.Since being posted on the popular video and photo-sharing platform, the post has received more than 7.5 million likes and nearly 75,000 comments.Marcelo and Ronaldo have shared a great relationship ever since the two met in the Real camp back in 2009, when the Portuguese arrived in Spain from Manchester United. Subsequently, their bond developed both on and off the pitch.While outside the field they appeared like two brothers born from different mothers, inside the stadium, Ronaldo and Marcelo became one of the most successful pairings in the club's history, having powered them to numerous European and domestic titles together.Among other men to congratulate Marcelo was former Real Madrid skipper Iker Casillas, who gave him a "big hug" for being "such a legend"."You arrived as a child. How many times I shouted "Marcelooooo, come back!" Thank you for being such a legend. A big hug my friend and all the best for the future," Iker Casillas shared on Twitter.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba1acfca1c4275da8ab04c7c82b240f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, real madrid, fc real madrid, manchester united, farewell, message, sputnik, champions league, uefa champions league, la liga
Cristiano Ronaldo's Heartfelt Message for Departing Real Madrid Defender Marcelo Goes Viral
Brazilian full-back Marcelo bid a tearful goodbye to his club of 16 years, Real Madrid, on Monday. His farewell at the Santiago Bernabeu turned out to be an emotional affair as the legendary Raul and club boss Carlo Ancelotti were seen in tears. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, sent him a heartfelt message on social media.
Marcelo ended his more than a decade-and-a-half long association with Real Madrid
this week, having previously guided them to a record-extending 14 Champions League crown and a 35th La Liga title during the 2021-22 season.
As Marcelo's reign at the club came to a close, several Real Madrid stars from the past and present sent him farewell messages. But one post stood out among all the tributes that he received in celebration of his career in the Spanish capital and that was from Cristiano Ronaldo
.
"More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me," Ronaldo posted on Instagram. "On and off the pitch, one of the greatest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room. Go for it all in this new adventure, Marcelo!"
Since being posted on the popular video and photo-sharing platform, the post has received more than 7.5 million likes and nearly 75,000 comments.
Marcelo and Ronaldo have shared a great relationship ever since the two met in the Real camp back in 2009, when the Portuguese arrived in Spain from Manchester United
. Subsequently, their bond developed both on and off the pitch.
While outside the field they appeared like two brothers born from different mothers, inside the stadium, Ronaldo and Marcelo became one of the most successful pairings in the club's history, having powered them to numerous European and domestic titles together.
Among other men to congratulate Marcelo was former Real Madrid skipper Iker Casillas, who gave him a "big hug" for being "such a legend".
"You arrived as a child. How many times I shouted "Marcelooooo, come back!" Thank you for being such a legend. A big hug my friend and all the best for the future," Iker Casillas shared on Twitter.