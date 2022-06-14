International
Canada, Denmark Sign Deal to End 50-Year-Old Border Dispute
The deal was inked by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and her Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod.The deal also resolves outstanding boundary issues over "the maritime boundary on the continental shelf within 200 nautical miles, including the Lincoln Sea; and the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles in the Labrador Sea," according to Global Affairs Canada.Canada and Denmark said this agreement was the beginning of a new, closer relationship and partnership, benefiting Inuit communities and locals of Greenland and Nunavut.Tarupaluk, known as Hans Island, is a barren uninhabited island in the middle of the Kennedy Channel. A theoretical line between Canadian and Danish territorial waters, via Greenland, split Hans Island in two. The nearest population center, Alert, Canada, is 123 miles away and has a population of 62.
20:16 GMT 14.06.2022
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Toubletap / Hans IslandHans Island as seen from the air, with Ellesmere Island in the background
