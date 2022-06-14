https://sputniknews.com/20220614/canada-denmark-sign-deal-to-end-50-year-old-border-dispute-1096317453.html

Canada, Denmark Sign Deal to End 50-Year-Old Border Dispute

Canada, Denmark Sign Deal to End 50-Year-Old Border Dispute

OTTAWA (Sputnik) – Canada and Denmark signed an agreement on Tuesday to settle a five-decade long border dispute over the Arctic island of Tartupaluk (Hans... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T20:16+0000

2022-06-14T20:16+0000

2022-06-14T20:16+0000

canada

denmark

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106479/64/1064796482_0:6:1001:569_1920x0_80_0_0_99bfc02c6f3238a413c60cee16a9e957.jpg

The deal was inked by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and her Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod.The deal also resolves outstanding boundary issues over "the maritime boundary on the continental shelf within 200 nautical miles, including the Lincoln Sea; and the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles in the Labrador Sea," according to Global Affairs Canada.Canada and Denmark said this agreement was the beginning of a new, closer relationship and partnership, benefiting Inuit communities and locals of Greenland and Nunavut.Tarupaluk, known as Hans Island, is a barren uninhabited island in the middle of the Kennedy Channel. A theoretical line between Canadian and Danish territorial waters, via Greenland, split Hans Island in two. The nearest population center, Alert, Canada, is 123 miles away and has a population of 62.

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

canada, denmark