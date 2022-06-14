https://sputniknews.com/20220614/biden-considers-lifting-some-of-trumps-irresponsible-tariffs-on-china-reports-suggest-1096309101.html

Biden Considers Lifting Some of Trump's 'Irresponsible' Tariffs on China, Reports Suggest

Biden Considers Lifting Some of Trump's 'Irresponsible' Tariffs on China, Reports Suggest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden is weighing lifting some of the tariffs that his predecessor, Donald Trump, slapped on China, Axios reported on... 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-14T13:56+0000

2022-06-14T13:56+0000

2022-06-14T13:56+0000

us

white house

china

tariff war

trump tariffs

us import tariffs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105648/49/1056484906_0:254:4877:2997_1920x0_80_0_0_3d1a91314d0c5849703d56495ae49da0.jpg

Biden reportedly discussed the matter with some key members of his cabinet last week. No final decision has been made yet, but an official announcement is expected by the end of June, the report said.The White House is expected to direct the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) to start a formal "exclusions process" to determine if some items like bicycles should be exempted from the tariffs. At the same time, Biden is less likely to include steel, aluminum or other big industrial goods in this list, according to the report.The lifting of Trump’s China tariffs may have a very mild impact on the Consumer Price Index. That is why some administration members, including USTR Katherine Tai, would like to keep maintaining leverage on Beijing, the report added.White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the issue, saying that the administration is discussing some of the "irresponsible" tariffs imposed by Trump.The White House’s priority is to secure interests of American workers, she added.Jean-Pierre declined to reveal the details of the ongoing conversations. "I do not have anything to share. This is something that we are discussing internally", she stated.White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that Biden is actively considering a variety of options to ease US trade tariffs imposed on China in order to help alleviate inflation in the United States.The tariffs on Chinese goods were imposed by the Trump administration, which resulted in a trade war between Beijing and Washington. Biden's White House reviewed some of the measures, but large numbers of tariffs are still applied to multiple Chinese products.

white house

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, white house, china, tariff war, trump tariffs, us import tariffs