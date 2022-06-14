https://sputniknews.com/20220614/bear-market-jan-6-hearings-resume-today-arrests-at-coeur-dalene-pride-and-a-gun-deal-is-possible-1096286507.html

Bear Market, Jan 6 Hearings Resume Today, Arrests at Coeur d'Alene Pride, And a Gun Deal is Possible

According to a new Morning Consult poll Biden’s approval rating plunged 20% among voters ages 18-34 from January 2021 to June 2022. 14.06.2022, Sputnik International

Bear Market, Jan 6 Hearings Resume Today, Arrests At Coeur d'Alene Pride, And A Gun Deal Is Possible According to a new Morning Consult poll Biden’s approval rating plunged 20% among voters ages 18-34 from January 2021 to June 2022.

Jon Jeter, is an author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents join the show to talk about the latest developments in Eastern Europe over the weekend. It's been reported that the European Commission will decide on whether to greenlight Ukraine’s candidacy. And, then the Misfits talk about the US heading toward a recession with Joe Biden’s approval rating falling even more, especially among young voters.Wilmer Leon, political scientist, host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, and author of “Politics: Another Perspective: Commentary and Analysis on Race, War, Ethics and the American Political Landscape in the Age of Obama,” joins the show to talk about Iran and Venezuela signing a 20 year cooperation plan during Maduro’s visit.Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist joins the show to talk about domestic politics. They talk about the Jan6 hearings resuming today. And, the Misfits talk about an incident in Couer D’Alene. The Texas-based Patriot Front is an offshoot of another white supremacist group called Vanguard America. It broke off after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. Patriot Front members come from a dozen states and they like to wear camouflage and masks when they disrupt events. Then the Misfits discuss the potential for new gun control legislation that focuses on mental illness. They wrap up the conversation that Democrats are worried about 2024 and seeking another alternative to Joe Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

