Who Are the Five Key Witnesses Appearing at Monday’s Jan. 6 Hearing?

Who Are the Five Key Witnesses Appearing at Monday’s Jan. 6 Hearing?

The US House select committee's second of seven public hearings on the January 6th attack on the US Capitol is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

A number of key witnesses are set to appear at the second hearing, which committee aides say will focus on the “Big Lie”–then-President Donald Trump’s election night claim of victory, despite being told otherwise, and his continued attempts to cast doubt on the official results by embracing unfounded claims of voter fraud.Those appearing before the House select committee include “government officials who were the ones who looked for the fraud” and testimony “about how the effort to uncover these baseless allegations bore no fruit,” committee aides told CBS News.Bill StepienPolitical consultant Bill Stepien, a Republican, served as director of political affairs in the Trump White House from 2017 to 2018 and campaign manager for Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. Stepien also worked on former President George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential reelection and led former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s successful gubernatorial campaign in 2009.Stepien was subpoenaed to appear at the Monday hearing, making it unclear whether he is a ‘friendly’ witness, a source familiar with his thinking told Axios.The political consultant was subpoenaed by the US House select committee back in November and reportedly “supervised the conversation” within the Trump campaign concerning “Stop the Steal” rally messaging and related fundraising efforts, per the panel’s issuance.Stepien currently serves as an adviser to Harriet Hagerman, a Trump-endorsed Wyoming Republican running against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice chair of the Jan. 6 panel.Byung J. ‘BJay’ PakBJay Pak, a Trump-appointed US attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, notably resigned from the administration after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state election officials and pressured them to “find” more votes in his favor and overturn the 2020 election results.Pak was the first Korean American to become a US attorney.While Pak claimed that “unforeseen circumstances” were behind his abrupt departure, a report in the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter claimed that 45 forced the US attorney to resign because he felt not enough was being done to investigate his unfounded election fraud claims.Meanwhile, CNN reported the US attorney chose to step down after learning Trump planned on firing him amid a DoJ shakeup.Chris StirewaltFormer Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt confirmed to NewsNation on Friday that he would be a witness during the Monday hearing. During an interview with the outlet, which employs Stirewalt as a political editor, he clarified that he is “not in a position” to discuss what his testimony will be about.NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which acquired The Hill in 2021.Stirewalt was fired from Fox News following backlash from viewers who felt the network was too quick to call Arizona for then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The state ultimately went to Biden (49.4%) over Trump (49.1%).The former Fox News editor told CNN he will let his “on-air remarks speak for themselves.”Benjamin GinsbergLongtime election-law attorney Benjamin Ginsberg is expected to make an appearance during the Monday hearing and inform the House select committee that Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 US presidential election are unjustified.Ginsberg, a Republican, penned an op-ed in the Washington Post two days before the 2020 presidential election claiming the GOP “is destroying itself on the altar of Trump.”Al SchmidtFormer Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the sole Republican commissioner to oversee the state’s 2020 presidential election, will also testify on Monday.Schmidt reportedly received death threats toward his three children after then-President Trump tweeted about him after the 2020 election.Posted weeks after the election, Trump’s tweet claimed Schmidt “is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia” and “refuses to look at the mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!”Back in October, Schmidt testified before the US Senate Committee on Rules and Administration that threats against election officials rose with the spread of misinformation from the Trump campaign. He went on to cite an instance where two men armed with guns and ammunition were arrested outside a Pennsylvania convention center, where they hoped to intercept “counterfeit” ballots coming to the center for official counting.The second hearing will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, June 13.

