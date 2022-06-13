https://sputniknews.com/20220613/venezuela-reports-its-first-monkeypox-case-1096256178.html
Venezuela Reports Its First Monkeypox Case
Venezuela Reports Its First Monkeypox Case
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The first case of monkeypox has been registered in Venezuela, the country’s Ministry of Health informs. 13.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-13T00:39+0000
2022-06-13T00:39+0000
2022-06-13T00:37+0000
venezuela
monkeypox
madrid
barcelona
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095728009_0:17:646:380_1920x0_80_0_0_91a664cd362e7cc9f4c6cf16ff07bab9.png
The patient, who is now in isolation, recently arrived from Madrid and had contact with two people infected with monkeypox in Barcelona, the ministry said on Sunday.The patient’s condition is assessed as stable.Earlier in the week, Brazil reported its first monkeypox case, saying that the infected 41-year-old man recently arrived from Spain.Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash.The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of June 8, 1,285 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in 28 non-endemic countries, with Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and Canada affected the most.
https://sputniknews.com/20220605/the-cdc-is-sending-monkeypox-vaccines-to-people-who-have-been-exposed-1096018793.html
venezuela
madrid
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095728009_59:0:587:396_1920x0_80_0_0_2da817db5782b8ec046814d6ba26c811.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
venezuela, monkeypox, madrid, barcelona
Venezuela Reports Its First Monkeypox Case
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The first case of monkeypox has been registered in Venezuela, the country’s Ministry of Health informs.
The patient, who is now in isolation, recently arrived from Madrid and had contact with two people infected with monkeypox in Barcelona, the ministry said on Sunday.
The patient’s condition is assessed as stable.
Earlier in the week, Brazil reported its first monkeypox case, saying that the infected 41-year-old man recently arrived from Spain.
Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash.
The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of June 8, 1,285 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in 28 non-endemic countries, with Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and Canada affected the most.