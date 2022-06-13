International
https://sputniknews.com/20220613/venezuela-reports-its-first-monkeypox-case-1096256178.html
Venezuela Reports Its First Monkeypox Case
Venezuela Reports Its First Monkeypox Case
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The first case of monkeypox has been registered in Venezuela, the country’s Ministry of Health informs. 13.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-13T00:39+0000
2022-06-13T00:37+0000
venezuela
monkeypox
madrid
barcelona
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095728009_0:17:646:380_1920x0_80_0_0_91a664cd362e7cc9f4c6cf16ff07bab9.png
The patient, who is now in isolation, recently arrived from Madrid and had contact with two people infected with monkeypox in Barcelona, the ministry said on Sunday.The patient’s condition is assessed as stable.Earlier in the week, Brazil reported its first monkeypox case, saying that the infected 41-year-old man recently arrived from Spain.Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash.The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of June 8, 1,285 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in 28 non-endemic countries, with Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and Canada affected the most.
https://sputniknews.com/20220605/the-cdc-is-sending-monkeypox-vaccines-to-people-who-have-been-exposed-1096018793.html
venezuela
madrid
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095728009_59:0:587:396_1920x0_80_0_0_2da817db5782b8ec046814d6ba26c811.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, monkeypox, madrid, barcelona

Venezuela Reports Its First Monkeypox Case

00:39 GMT 13.06.2022
© US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Monkeypox sample
Monkeypox sample - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2022
© US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The first case of monkeypox has been registered in Venezuela, the country’s Ministry of Health informs.
The patient, who is now in isolation, recently arrived from Madrid and had contact with two people infected with monkeypox in Barcelona, the ministry said on Sunday.
The patient’s condition is assessed as stable.
Earlier in the week, Brazil reported its first monkeypox case, saying that the infected 41-year-old man recently arrived from Spain.
Most people usually recover from monkeypox within a few weeks without treatment. The symptoms are initially flu-like, such as fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, which are then followed by a widespread rash.
Monkeypox - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2022
The CDC is Sending Monkeypox Vaccines to People Who Have Been Exposed
5 June, 03:51 GMT
The monkeypox virus is not easily transmitted and spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease (spread between animals and people). It originates in animals like rodents and primates and occurs in remote parts of Central and West Africa.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of June 8, 1,285 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in 28 non-endemic countries, with Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and Canada affected the most.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала