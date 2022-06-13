https://sputniknews.com/20220613/us-stocks-nosedive-over-850-points-amid-inflation-recession-fears-1096286672.html
US Stocks Nosedive Over 850 Points Amid Inflation, Recession Fears
Recent data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that May’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.6% from a year ago, amounting to the fastest increase... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International
US stocks fell into bear market territory on Monday as investors anticipated the prospect of the US central bank raising interest rates once again in an attempt to tamp down inflation. The S&P 500 fell some 4% on June 13, plummeting the index to its lowest level since March 2021, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 980 points (~3.14%) and the Nasdaq Composite observed a 4.8% tumble. All major sectors of the S&P went into the red on Monday, with consumer discretionary and energy down more than 4%. Signature Bank (SBNY) had one of the worst showings, dropping nearly 13%.
20:01 GMT 13.06.2022 (Updated: 20:12 GMT 13.06.2022)
Being updated
Recent data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that May’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.6% from a year ago, amounting to the fastest increase since 1981. The unexpected surge was also observed in core CPI (excluding energy and food), which rose some 6%.
US stocks fell into bear market territory on Monday as investors anticipated the prospect of the US central bank raising interest rates once again in an attempt to tamp down inflation.
The S&P 500 fell some 4% on June 13, plummeting the index to its lowest level since March 2021, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 980 points (~3.14%) and the Nasdaq Composite observed a 4.8% tumble.
All major sectors of the S&P went into the red on Monday, with consumer discretionary and energy down more than 4%. Signature Bank (SBNY) had one of the worst showings, dropping nearly 13%.