US Stocks Nosedive Over 850 Points Amid Inflation, Recession Fears

Recent data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that May’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.6% from a year ago, amounting to the fastest increase... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-13T20:01+0000

US stocks fell into bear market territory on Monday as investors anticipated the prospect of the US central bank raising interest rates once again in an attempt to tamp down inflation. The S&P 500 fell some 4% on June 13, plummeting the index to its lowest level since March 2021, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 980 points (~3.14%) and the Nasdaq Composite observed a 4.8% tumble. All major sectors of the S&P went into the red on Monday, with consumer discretionary and energy down more than 4%. Signature Bank (SBNY) had one of the worst showings, dropping nearly 13%. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

