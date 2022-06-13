https://sputniknews.com/20220613/us-imposes-visa-restrictions-on-93-people-allegedly-undermining-nicaraguas-democracy-1096281677.html
US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 93 People Allegedly Undermining Nicaragua's Democracy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has targeted another 93 individuals with visa restrictions related to actions allegedly undermining Nicaragua's...
16:45 GMT 13.06.2022 (Updated: 16:46 GMT 13.06.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has targeted another 93 individuals with visa restrictions related to actions allegedly undermining Nicaragua’s democracy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
"The United States remains deeply concerned about the Ortega-Murillo regime’s unjust detentions of political prisoners and ongoing abuses against members of civil society. We remain committed to applying a range of diplomatic and economic tools to support the restoration of democracy and respect for human rights in Nicaragua," Blinken said in a statement.
"To that end, the Department of State is taking further steps to impose visa restrictions on an additional 93 individuals believed to have undermined democracy following Daniel Ortega’s illegitimate November 2021 reelection, including judges, prosecutors, National Assembly Members, and Interior Ministry officials," he added.