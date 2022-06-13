https://sputniknews.com/20220613/uk-introduces-bill-to-alter-post-brexit-trade-deal-on-northern-ireland-1096282289.html
UK Introduces Bill to Alter Post-Brexit Trade Deal on Northern Ireland
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared earlier Monday that amendments to the Northern Ireland Protocol - the special provision to the Brexit withdrawal...
The British government has formally introduced a bill to parliament proposing amendments to the post-Brexit trade deal in a bid to ease the flow of goods coming from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK by removing "unnecessary" bureaucratic red tape."The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will allow the government to address the practical problems the Protocol has created in Northern Ireland in 4 key areas: burdensome customs processes, inflexible regulation, tax and spend discrepancies and democratic governance issues," the government indicated in a press release Monday evening.
UK Introduces Bill to Alter Post-Brexit Trade Deal on Northern Ireland
17:01 GMT 13.06.2022 (Updated: 17:13 GMT 13.06.2022)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared earlier Monday that amendments to the Northern Ireland Protocol - the special provision to the Brexit withdrawal agreement governing customs at Irish border, would go through, despite concerns among UK lawmakers and Irish republicans that doing so would breach international law.
The British government has formally introduced a bill to parliament proposing amendments to the post-Brexit trade deal in a bid to ease the flow of goods coming from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK by removing "unnecessary" bureaucratic red tape.
"The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will allow the government to address the practical problems the Protocol has created in Northern Ireland in 4 key areas: burdensome customs processes, inflexible regulation, tax and spend discrepancies and democratic governance issues," the government indicated in a press release
Monday evening.