International
https://sputniknews.com/20220613/uk-economy-slumped-by-03-in-april-amid-onslaught-of-cost-of-living-crisis-ons-data-shows-1096268096.html
UK Economy Slumped By 0.3% in April Amid Onslaught of Cost of Living Crisis, ONS Data Shows
UK Economy Slumped By 0.3% in April Amid Onslaught of Cost of Living Crisis, ONS Data Shows
Previously, an Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey found that 40% of people in the UK were cutting back on non-essential travel to avoid paying more... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-13T10:23+0000
2022-06-13T10:23+0000
uk
cost of living
boris johnson
energy prices
office for national statistics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095877661_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f51ea04fb7cea0cd9676a9822bb38134.jpg
After stagnating for over two months, the UK economy defied forecasts and shrank in April.Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent between March and April amid the onslaught of the cost of living crisis, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.ONS analysis shows that services in April contracted by 0.3 percent, acting as the principal driving force behind the overall GDP decline in Britain.Manufacturing dropped by 0.1 percent and construction fell by 0.4 percent. Production and construction also fell by 0.6 percent and 0.4 respectively, marking the first time that all main sectors have contracted since January, 2021.According to ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, there had been a big drop in the health sector due to the winding down of the National health Service (NHS) Test and Trace activity, which helped push the UK economy into negative territory in April.Soaring fuel prices hitting drivers and businesses at the pump also contributed to the economic output slump.The price of petrol reached new highs recently, with the RAC hailing on 9 June a "dark day for drivers" after the cost of filling up a family-size car surpassed £100 for the first time. According to recent RAC and Experian data, the average cost of petrol is 183.2p per litre and 188.8p per litre for diesel. An ONS survey found that 40% of people across the UK were forced to cut back on non-essential travel to avoid paying more for petrol.In the consumer-facing services, output had risen 2.6% in the month, with growth in spending on hairdressing and food services. Nevertheless, the sector still remained below pre-pandemic levels.Under impact from the unexpected shrinkage, the pound fell 0.5 percent against the dollar in early London trading, hitting its lowest level since May, 2016.Previously, economists polled by Reuters had predicted GDP would grow by 0.1 percent in April.Weighing in on warnings of recession, Confederation of British Industry (CBI) chief economist Rain Newton-Smith told Sky News:Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, held on to the belief that the UK would manage to dodge a full-blown recession, but predicted the economy would contract overall between April and June.The figures come as Boris Johnson’s government has been reportedly facing internal divisions over how best to respond to the faltering economic growth and the rising cost of living.The UK Prime Minister, who just recently survived a no confidence vote over the so-called “Partygate” scandal is believed to be under pressure to deliver policies that might "draw a line" under questions about his leadership.However, his own government is reportedly split over tax cuts that MPs and ministers have been calling for to tackle the cost of living crisis, The Telegraph previously reported.Responding to the ONS figures, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak was cited as saying:However, Labour party shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, found the figures profoundly “concerning.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220425/uk-households-face-cost-of-living-hell-forced-to-choose-between-meals-or-heating-shows-poll-1095028889.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220609/on-your-side-johnson-sets-out-plan-for-cost-of-living-crisis-1096157114.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095877661_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1553039757a28e04df5697313b906d46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, cost of living, boris johnson, energy prices, office for national statistics

UK Economy Slumped By 0.3% in April Amid Onslaught of Cost of Living Crisis, ONS Data Shows

10:23 GMT 13.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / TOLGA AKMENA customer carries their shopping in a basket at a Sainsbury's supermarket in Walthamstow, east London on February 13, 2022
A customer carries their shopping in a basket at a Sainsbury's supermarket in Walthamstow, east London on February 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / TOLGA AKMEN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, an Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey found that 40% of people in the UK were cutting back on non-essential travel to avoid paying more for petrol amid the cost of living crisis. Some 41 % were spending less on food and essentials.
After stagnating for over two months, the UK economy defied forecasts and shrank in April.
Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent between March and April amid the onslaught of the cost of living crisis, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.
ONS analysis shows that services in April contracted by 0.3 percent, acting as the principal driving force behind the overall GDP decline in Britain.
Manufacturing dropped by 0.1 percent and construction fell by 0.4 percent. Production and construction also fell by 0.6 percent and 0.4 respectively, marking the first time that all main sectors have contracted since January, 2021.
According to ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, there had been a big drop in the health sector due to the winding down of the National health Service (NHS) Test and Trace activity, which helped push the UK economy into negative territory in April.
“Manufacturing also suffered with some companies telling us they were being affected by rising fuel and energy prices. These were partially offset by growth in car sales, which recovered from a significantly weaker than usual March,” said Darren Morgan.
Ofgem - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
UK Households Face Cost-of-Living ‘Hell’, Forced to 'Choose Between Meals or Heating', Shows Poll
25 April, 07:43 GMT
Soaring fuel prices hitting drivers and businesses at the pump also contributed to the economic output slump.
The price of petrol reached new highs recently, with the RAC hailing on 9 June a "dark day for drivers" after the cost of filling up a family-size car surpassed £100 for the first time. According to recent RAC and Experian data, the average cost of petrol is 183.2p per litre and 188.8p per litre for diesel. An ONS survey found that 40% of people across the UK were forced to cut back on non-essential travel to avoid paying more for petrol.
In the consumer-facing services, output had risen 2.6% in the month, with growth in spending on hairdressing and food services. Nevertheless, the sector still remained below pre-pandemic levels.
“[Monthly GDP] wasn’t as weak as it looks, but it nonetheless increases the chances that the economy is slipping into recession,” Paul Dales, the chief economist at the consultancy Capital Economics, was cited as saying by The Guardian.
Under impact from the unexpected shrinkage, the pound fell 0.5 percent against the dollar in early London trading, hitting its lowest level since May, 2016.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, joins a brick laying lesson at Blackpool and The Fylde College - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2022
On Your Side? Johnson Sets Out Plan for Cost-of-Living Crisis
9 June, 17:52 GMT
Previously, economists polled by Reuters had predicted GDP would grow by 0.1 percent in April.
Weighing in on warnings of recession, Confederation of British Industry (CBI) chief economist Rain Newton-Smith told Sky News:
“We’re going to see the biggest squeeze on household incomes, we expect, since records began. And as a consequence of that, consumption, household spending is likely to shrink every quarter for the next four quarters.”
Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, held on to the belief that the UK would manage to dodge a full-blown recession, but predicted the economy would contract overall between April and June.
The figures come as Boris Johnson’s government has been reportedly facing internal divisions over how best to respond to the faltering economic growth and the rising cost of living.
The UK Prime Minister, who just recently survived a no confidence vote over the so-called “Partygate” scandal is believed to be under pressure to deliver policies that might "draw a line" under questions about his leadership.
However, his own government is reportedly split over tax cuts that MPs and ministers have been calling for to tackle the cost of living crisis, The Telegraph previously reported.
Responding to the ONS figures, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak was cited as saying:
“Countries around the world are seeing slowing growth, and the UK is not immune from these challenges. I want to reassure people, we’re fully focused on growing the economy to address the cost of living in the longer term, while supporting families and businesses with the immediate pressures they’re facing.”
However, Labour party shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, found the figures profoundly “concerning.”
“These figures are extremely worrying and will add to the concern families are still feeling about their own finances and the long term health of our economy. Instead of properly addressing the structural weaknesses and insecurity they’ve created, all the Conservatives use are sticking plasters.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала