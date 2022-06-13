https://sputniknews.com/20220613/two-soldiers-of-irans-islamic-revolution-guard-corps-reportedly-killed-in-action-1096277894.html
Two Soldiers of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Reportedly Killed in Action
Iranian news agency Tasnim cited the IRGC base in the Iranian northern province of Markazi as saying that Ali Kamani, a soldier of aerospace forces within the IRGC, was killed on Monday in a car accident while performing his professional duties in the Khomeini city, 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Tehran.Another soldier serving in the IRGC aerospace forces, Mohammad Abdous, was killed in the city of Semnan on Sunday, according to Iranian news agency Fars.The IRGC, part of the Iranian armed forces, plays a key role in safeguarding the Islamic republic's political system. The corps was designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States in 2019.
14:13 GMT 13.06.2022 (Updated: 14:14 GMT 13.06.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been killed in the line of duty, Iranian media reported on Monday.
Iranian news agency Tasnim cited the IRGC base in the Iranian northern province of Markazi as saying that Ali Kamani, a soldier of aerospace forces within the IRGC, was killed on Monday in a car accident while performing his professional duties in the Khomeini city, 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Tehran.
Another soldier serving in the IRGC aerospace forces, Mohammad Abdous, was killed in the city of Semnan on Sunday, according to Iranian news agency Fars.
The IRGC, part of the Iranian armed forces
, plays a key role in safeguarding the Islamic republic's political system. The corps was designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States in 2019.