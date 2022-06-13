https://sputniknews.com/20220613/treasure-hunters-say-incontrovertible-photographic-evidence-proves-fbi-filmed-legendary-gold-find-1096289522.html

Treasure Hunters Say ‘Incontrovertible Photographic Evidence’ Proves FBI Filmed Legendary Gold Find

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been accused of hiding its 2018 discovery of a massive trove of lost gold dating to the Civil War from both... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

According to legend, during the US Civil War, a huge amount of gold was hijacked by Confederate sympathizers in 1863 while on its way to the US Mint in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mint records from the era haven’t survived, so there’s no verification any gold shipment ever went missing, but if it did exist, it would be worth millions of dollars today.Finders Keepers says in a new court filing that the FBI originally told them it had 17 relevant video files related to the dig at Dent’s Run, but later reduced that number to just four videos, which turned out to be the same videos originally supplied to the bureau by Finders Keepers when it tipped them off about the find, hoping to collect a finder’s fee for the goods.Included in the filing is a photo that Finders Keepers co-owner Dennis Parada says came from a hidden trail camera he posted in the forest at Dent’s Run in March 2018 and which reportedly shows an FBI agent with a video camera at the site.The filing asks a federal judge to order the US Department of Justice to pay a portion of Finders Keepers’ legal fees associated with the fight to get the videos, and to hold the FBI accountable for “covering up the results of its excavation ... that highly advanced scientific technology indicated contained multiple tons of gold."The FBI has good reason to want to hide the find if indeed it found gold at Dent’s Run. Not only could it potentially owe Finders Keepers a finder’s fee, but the gold could actually belong to the Pennsylvania state government. Indeed, one FBI agent in Philadelphia who was in pursuit of the gold wrote just that in an affidavit obtained by the Associated Press last year.Instead, after it commissioned the geophysicist’s report, the FBI used it to obtain a warrant to seize any gold at the site.

