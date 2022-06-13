https://sputniknews.com/20220613/toronto-van-attacker-who-killed-11-sentenced-to-life-court-rules-1096290787.html
OTTAWA, June 14 (Sputnik) - Alek Minassian, responsible for the 2018 Toronto van attack that left eleven dead and many injured, was sentenced to life in a Superior Court of Toronto.
"Mr. Minassian. Please stand. On count 1, I sentence you to a life segmented. You will not be eligible for parole until 25 years have passed," Justice Anne Molloy said at the hearing as quoted by The Global News Toronto.
Minassian, who carried out the attack targeting women, angered by the fact they would not sleep with him, was charged with ten counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. The judge ruled the same on the remaining counts.
The ruling was given in a Superior Court of Toronto. The sentencing was attended by victims, family, and friends affected by the tragedy.
On April 23, 2018, then 25-year-old Alex Minassian drove a van along a sidewalk through one of Toronto’s busiest pedestrian corridors for over a mile, ultimately killing 11 and injuring 16.
In March of 2021, at the verdict hearing, Molloy ruled that Minassian was guilty on all counts. During the hearing Molloy said Minassian, admittedly guided by incel ideology - an online subculture of so-called "involuntary celibates," unable to find romantic or sexual partner and espouse hostile views towards sexually active members of the public, particularly women - wanted to achieve fame and notoriety through the attack, and had been fantasizing about committing such a crime for over a decade.