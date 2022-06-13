https://sputniknews.com/20220613/researchers-develop-affordable-prosthetic-leg-with-advanced-features-suitable-for-indian-lifestyle-1096277092.html

Researchers Develop Affordable Prosthetic Leg With Advanced Features Suitable for Indian Lifestyle

Funded by India's Ministry of Education and the Department of Biotechnology, prototypes of a model developed by a team of researchers are currently undergoing... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Assam's Guwahati city have developed a prosthetic leg with advanced features suitable for uneven terrain, cross-legged sitting, and deep squatting.Powered by advanced technology, the new prosthetic limb is an answer to various challenges, such as a lack of dynamic balance, functional limitations on uneven terrain, and expensive affairs making it difficult for everyone to afford.S. Kanagaraj, professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, told the Indian news agency ANI that the prosthetic leg is specifically designed for Indian locomotion needs and conditions, and is adjustable for different age groups and multiple stages of prosthesis use. The key feature of the prosthetic limb, he says, is its lightweight build, with an alignment adjuster mechanism, a spring-assisted deep squat mechanism, and a knee-locking mechanism.With the use of polymers, aluminium alloys, and stainless steel for different components, the weight of the prosthetic leg has been reduced and can support up to 100 kg bodyweight.The IIT Guwahati researchers collaborated with the 151 Army Base Hospital, Tolaram Bafna Kamrup District Civil Hospital, Guwahati Neurological Research Centre (GNRC) in Guwahati, and the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGHRIMS) in Shillong.

