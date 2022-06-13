https://sputniknews.com/20220613/portuguese-club-benfica-confirm-105-mln-darwin-nunez-transfer-to-liverpool-1096266513.html

Portuguese Club Benfica Confirm $105 Mln Darwin Nunez Transfer to Liverpool

Liverpool seem to have found a replacement for Sadio Mane already, having sealed a mega-million transfer of Darwin Nunez to Anfield from Portuguese club... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

Benfica have announced the sale of striker Darwin Nunez to English giants Liverpool, after Jurgen Klopp's side came out on top in the race for the Uruguay international's signature ahead of Manchester United, who were also interested in signing the 22-year-old.Confirming the deal on Monday morning, Benfica said that initially, the striker's switch to England would cost Liverpool $78.5 million and an additional $26.5 million would come in the form of add-ons based on Nunez's performance at the club.If Liverpool were to pay a total transfer fee of $105 million for the Artigas-born footballer, it would become the costliest transfer ever in their history.The Merseyside club paid $100 million for Virgil van Dijk's signing from Southampton in 2017 -- their most expensive hiring before Nunez."The agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the amount of the sale could reach €100m ($105m). It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player's contract with Liverpool FC", the statement added.Nunez is widely expected to assume the role of Sadio Mane at Liverpool, who has already told the Reds' top leadership that he won't be staying for another season with the former Premier League and Champions League winners.Just like Erling Haaland, whose deal with Man City was also confirmed on Monday, Nunez is a prolific scorer, having produced 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica in 2021-2022.Nunez will now have to undergo a medical before signing his contract. He will then have to undertake another fitness test upon arrival in England before being unveiled at Anfield.

