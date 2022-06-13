https://sputniknews.com/20220613/plane-makes-emergency-landing-in-edinburgh-after-captain-goes-to-toilet--becomes-unwell-1096278398.html
Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Edinburgh After Captain Goes to Toilet & Becomes 'Unwell'
An easyJet flight from Heraklion to Edinburgh ended up making an emergency landing at its destination after the airliner’s captain fell ill, The Sun reports.
According to the newspaper, easyJet Flight EZY6938 was approaching Edinburgh in the early hours of 12 June when the plane requested an "expedited landing".
The plane managed to land safely after the first officer took over the aircraft when the captain apparently fell ill.
As one passenger told The Scottish Sun, prior to the landing, "the captain had been seen going into the toilet and not coming out".
"The very young looking co-pilot announced on the tannoy that the emergency response was due to the captain taking ill", said a passenger who, according to the newspaper, did not want to be named. "It is unknown if the captain returned to cockpit for landing, but he was not seen to do so".
The passenger also reportedly mentioned that, "when they left the plane the co-pilot said they had been on duty 13 hours".
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for easyJet reportedly said that the company could confirm Flight EZY6938 requested an expedited landing "due to the Captain becoming unwell while on approach to Edinburgh".
"The First Officer landed the aircraft in line with standard operating procedures and the Captain was met by paramedics on arrival as a precaution", the spokesperson said. "The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority".