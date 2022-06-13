https://sputniknews.com/20220613/plane-makes-emergency-landing-in-edinburgh-after-captain-goes-to-toilet--becomes-unwell-1096278398.html

Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Edinburgh After Captain Goes to Toilet & Becomes 'Unwell'

A spokesman for the airline said that the plane was landed by the first officer "in line with standard operating procedures".

An easyJet flight from Heraklion to Edinburgh ended up making an emergency landing at its destination after the airliner’s captain fell ill, The Sun reports.According to the newspaper, easyJet Flight EZY6938 was approaching Edinburgh in the early hours of 12 June when the plane requested an "expedited landing".The plane managed to land safely after the first officer took over the aircraft when the captain apparently fell ill.As one passenger told The Scottish Sun, prior to the landing, "the captain had been seen going into the toilet and not coming out".The passenger also reportedly mentioned that, "when they left the plane the co-pilot said they had been on duty 13 hours".Meanwhile, a spokesperson for easyJet reportedly said that the company could confirm Flight EZY6938 requested an expedited landing "due to the Captain becoming unwell while on approach to Edinburgh".

