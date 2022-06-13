https://sputniknews.com/20220613/paul-pogba-on-the-verge-of-signing-multi-million-deal-with-juventus-after-leaving-man-utd---reports-1096259958.html

Paul Pogba on the Verge of Signing Multi-Million Deal With Juventus After Leaving Man Utd - Reports

Paul Pogba on the Verge of Signing Multi-Million Deal With Juventus After Leaving Man Utd - Reports

Paul Pogba's association with the Serie A giants Juventus go way back as he spent four years at the club from 2012 to 2016. The France international has never... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-13T07:55+0000

2022-06-13T07:55+0000

2022-06-13T07:55+0000

sport

sport

sport

paul pogba

manchester united

juventus

serie a

deal

deal

contract

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096260672_0:106:3269:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_5894f4ef1420a74cf11d4f8272d2266b.jpg

French midfielder Paul Pogba, who left Old Trafford earlier this month as a free agent after ending his six-year love-hate relationship with Manchester United, is inching towards a reunion with his old employer Juventus, media reports have said. According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport and British newspaper The Daily Mail, a four-year deal for Pogba would cost Cristiano Ronaldo's former club around $83.5Mln. This is well below the $116Mln United paid to the Old Lady when the Frenchman moved to England in 2016. But his stint at the Red Devils wasn't crowned with the success that had been expected as he only scored 39 goals in 226 games for the English giants. Pogba was often criticised for his lack of consistency at Old Trafford, and not much liked by the club's supporters who kept on questioning his attitude and performances for United. On the other hand, Pogba enjoyed immense success at the Allianz Stadium, winning four Serie A titles with the club besides powering them to the Champions League final in 2015.Though Juventus and Pogba have not reached an agreement, head coach Massimiliano Allegri and the club's hierarchy are confident about securing the 29-year-old's signature, despite reports that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been sniffing around the footballer.After the death of his long-term agent Mino Raiola, Pogba's lawyer Rafaela Pimenta is now negotiating with Juve on his behalf and a deal is expected to be announced later this week.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, paul pogba, manchester united, juventus, serie a, deal, deal, contract, contract, transfer, transfer, footballer, football, football, football star, football player, player, football team, football club, club, sputnik