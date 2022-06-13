https://sputniknews.com/20220613/national-shortage-of-naked-butlers-befalls-united-kingdom-as-people-want-to-go-wild-1096282668.html

'National Shortage' of 'Naked Butlers' Befalls United Kingdom as People Want to 'Go Wild'

'National Shortage' of 'Naked Butlers' Befalls United Kingdom as People Want to 'Go Wild'

One naked butler warned that his job can be quire “relentless”, and that “the majority of people will wear out”. 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-13T17:58+0000

2022-06-13T17:58+0000

2022-06-13T17:58+0000

uk

naked

entertainment

shortage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096283983_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_24113343bf54f231a22aa5fe862eb303.jpg

A recent upsurge of hen parties in the UK, which comes after two years of strict COVID restrictions in the country, has apparently resulted in growing demand for a particular category of male entertainers, The Daily Star reports.According to the newspaper, the country faces a veritable “shortage” of naked butlers who can mix cocktails, serve drinks, and play party games while clad in skimpy outfits that leave little to the imagination.One naked butler, a 28-year-old man named Thomas Crowe, also pointed out that the job can be quite taxing, and that “the majority of people will wear out, because it can be relentless”.Another company, “Hen Weekends”, also noted that they had witnessed “three years’ worth” of bookings this summer, as the newspaper put it.

https://sputniknews.com/20220219/french-academy-of-fine-arts-denounces-censorship-of-nude-art-on-social-networks--1093170009.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

uk, naked, entertainment, shortage