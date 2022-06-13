https://sputniknews.com/20220613/national-shortage-of-naked-butlers-befalls-united-kingdom-as-people-want-to-go-wild-1096282668.html
'National Shortage' of 'Naked Butlers' Befalls United Kingdom as People Want to 'Go Wild'
'National Shortage' of 'Naked Butlers' Befalls United Kingdom as People Want to 'Go Wild'
One naked butler warned that his job can be quire "relentless", and that "the majority of people will wear out".
A recent upsurge of hen parties in the UK, which comes after two years of strict COVID restrictions in the country, has apparently resulted in growing demand for a particular category of male entertainers, The Daily Star reports.According to the newspaper, the country faces a veritable “shortage” of naked butlers who can mix cocktails, serve drinks, and play party games while clad in skimpy outfits that leave little to the imagination.One naked butler, a 28-year-old man named Thomas Crowe, also pointed out that the job can be quite taxing, and that “the majority of people will wear out, because it can be relentless”.Another company, “Hen Weekends”, also noted that they had witnessed “three years’ worth” of bookings this summer, as the newspaper put it.
A recent upsurge of hen parties in the UK, which comes after two years of strict COVID restrictions in the country, has apparently resulted in growing demand for a particular category of male entertainers, The Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, the country faces a veritable “shortage” of naked butlers who can mix cocktails, serve drinks, and play party games while clad in skimpy outfits that leave little to the imagination.
“There is a national shortage of naked men”, said Dan Harley, manager of a company called “Butlers With Bums”. “But we are the busiest we have been in over a decade, so we are in search of men who aren’t afraid to flaunt their bodies”.
One naked butler, a 28-year-old man named Thomas Crowe, also pointed out that the job can be quite taxing, and that “the majority of people will wear out, because it can be relentless”.
Another company, “Hen Weekends”, also noted that they had witnessed “three years’ worth” of bookings this summer, as the newspaper put it.
“People have caged-animal syndrome after lockdowns so they want to go out and go wild”, a company spokesman said.