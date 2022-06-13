https://sputniknews.com/20220613/macron-asks-french-defence-ministry-to-revise-military-spending-until-2025-1096276115.html

Macron Asks French Defence Ministry to Revise Military Spending Until 2025

"I instructed the [defence] minister and the chief of general staff of the French armed forces to review the Military Programming Law 2019-2025 in light of the geopolitical events," Macron said at the opening of the biennial Paris-hosted arms fair Eurosatory.France has "entered a war economy," Macron said.The LPM sets France's defence spending for the designated period at 295 billion euros ($308 billion) with an ultimate aim of increasing expenditures to 2% of GDP, which is the NATO standard.In addition to France supplying Ukraine with military and financial aid since the start of hostilities in February, Macron has initiated a personal mediation effort between Kiev and Moscow. He is expected to visit the Ukrainian capital with the German chancellor and the Italian prime minister later this month to discuss the unblocking of grain exports in the Black Sea.

