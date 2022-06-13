LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Using 20 Grad Rockets, DPR Says

Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets in the early hours of Monday, according to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire regime.



A total of 20 Grad rockets were launched at the Kirovskyi District in Donetsk, the DPR mission said on its Telegram channel shortly after midnight on Monday.