LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Using 20 Grad Rockets, DPR Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Using 20 Grad Rockets, DPR Says
At the end of February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against shelling by Ukraine.
A residential building in the Kievsky district of Donetsk after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Large-calibre shells pierced through the concrete walls. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Using 20 Grad Rockets, DPR Says

05:00 GMT 13.06.2022
At the end of February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against shelling by Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets in the early hours of Monday, according to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire regime.

A total of 20 Grad rockets were launched at the Kirovskyi District in Donetsk, the DPR mission said on its Telegram channel shortly after midnight on Monday.
