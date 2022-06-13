LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Using 20 Grad Rockets, DPR Says

At the end of February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against shelling by Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets in the early hours of Monday, according to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire regime.
A total of 20 Grad rockets were launched at the Kirovskyi District in Donetsk, the DPR mission said on its Telegram channel shortly after midnight on Monday.
