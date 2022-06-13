https://sputniknews.com/20220613/its-official-erling-haaland-is-now-a-man-city-player-after-penning-five-year-deal-at-the-etihad-1096267999.html

It's Official! Erling Haaland is Now a Man City Player After Penning Five-Year Deal at the Etihad

Back in May, Man City confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester. Widely... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

Manchester City have unveiled their latest recruit - Erling Haaland - at the Etihad after the club inked a five-year contract with the 21-year-old former Borussia Dortmund footballer.Haaland, widely regarded as one of the most talented players in the world and has often been compared with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe, is expected to solve City's perennial problems up front.The club has been without a world-class striker even since their all-time scorer Sergio Aguero left last summer.With Haaland now joining its ranks, Pep Guardiola is expected to take a sigh of relief as the arrival of the Leeds-born footballer would allow him to plug the gap in City's attack.Speaking for the first time as a City player on Monday, Haaland said that he was eager to work with the club's charismatic boss Guardiola, whom he dubbed as one of the "greatest managers of all time"."This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched Man City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me", Haaland said in an interview posted on the club's website. "There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfill my ambitions. I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can't wait to get started in pre-season".Erling, however, won't be the first Haaland to play for City. His father, Alf-Inge, played for City from 2000 to 2003, and 22 years later, his son will now sport the club's badge on his arm.

