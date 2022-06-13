https://sputniknews.com/20220613/it-will-determine-rest-of-his-life-ozzy-osbournes-wife-comments-on-husbands-upcoming-surgery-1096263590.html
'It Will Determine Rest of His Life': Ozzy Osbourne's Wife Comments on Husband's Upcoming Surgery
The 73-year-old Black Sabbath frontman has been suffering from neck problems following a quad biking accident two decades ago. 13.06.2022, Sputnik International
The wife of Ozzy Osbourne recently opened up about her husband's upcoming surgery, scheduled for 13 June.
"He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there...It’s really going to determine the rest of his life", Sharon Osbourne said during her UK chat show Talk TV.
However, the details of the scheduled medical procedure Osbourne is set to undergo have remained undisclosed.
The Black Sabbath vocalist has long been battling neck problems after he barely escaped death when his quad bike flipped over onto him in December 2003. The accident left him with damaged vertebrae in his neck.
Osbourne commented on his health issues in an interview with Classic Rock last month, saying that he would have "some more surgery" on his neck.
"I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road".
However, he admitted that his health was not that bad for a person of his age.
"At f***ing 73, I’ve done pretty well", he said, as quoted by the magazine.
Black Sabbath was an English heavy metal band founded in Birmingham in 1968 by guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, bass guitarist Geezer Butler, and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne. The band was often referred to as pioneers and "kings" of heavy metal. They were active until 2017.