https://sputniknews.com/20220613/idaho-officers-receive-threats-after-arresting-nationalists-at-pride-event---police-chief-1096288661.html

Idaho Officers Receive Threats After Arresting Nationalists at Pride Event - Police Chief

Idaho Officers Receive Threats After Arresting Nationalists at Pride Event - Police Chief

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Sputnik) - Police officers in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, are getting death threats from multiple callers after they arrested dozens of white... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-13T21:43+0000

2022-06-13T21:43+0000

2022-06-13T21:41+0000

idaho

patriot front

arrest

threats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096288514_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7cc26ed6dbca8da0b0122e377a517ff.jpg

The police chief told reporters that since Saturday, there have been at least 149 calls, one half of which was from people who wanted to praise the police, while the other half was from people who wanted nothing more than to express their outrage.White noted that the majority of the threats were made by those callers who live outside of Coeur d’Alene while one caller being from as far as Norway.According to White, during an annual lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, queer plus (LGBTQ+) event on Saturday, police arrested a group of 31 people who were allegedly going to attack the participants of the event and were members of Patriot Front nationalist group."We likely stopped a riot from happening downtown," White said.The alleged rioters had smoke grenades and various riot gear with them and arrived on the scene in a U-Haul truck, White added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220611/video-idaho-police-arrest-multiple-patriot-front-members-inside-u-haul-truck-near-pride-event-1096229857.html

idaho

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

idaho, patriot front, arrest, threats