Idaho Officers Receive Threats After Arresting Nationalists at Pride Event - Police Chief

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Sputnik)
WASHINGTON, June 14 (Sputnik) - Police officers in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, are getting death threats from multiple callers after they arrested dozens of white nationalists during a Pride event on Saturday, Police Chief Lee White told reporters.
The police chief told reporters that since Saturday, there have been at least 149 calls, one half of which was from people who wanted to praise the police, while the other half was from people who wanted nothing more than to express their outrage.
"And the other 50 percent, who are completely anonymous, who want nothing more than to scream and yell at us and use some really choice words, offer death threats against myself and other members of the police department merely for doing our jobs," White said on Monday. "Those people obviously remain anonymous."
White noted that the majority of the threats were made by those callers who live outside of Coeur d’Alene while one caller being from as far as Norway.
According to White, during an annual lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, queer plus (LGBTQ+) event on Saturday, police arrested a group of 31 people who were allegedly going to attack the participants of the event and were members of Patriot Front nationalist group.
"We likely stopped a riot from happening downtown," White said.
The alleged rioters had smoke grenades and various riot gear with them and arrived on the scene in a U-Haul truck, White added.