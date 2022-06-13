https://sputniknews.com/20220613/china-hopes-scandal-around-prophet-muhammad-in-india-gets-duly-resolved-1096273077.html

In late May, BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma made several comments about Prophet Muhammad in a televised debate which many considered hate speech. Upon a backlash from Muslims both at home and abroad, the Indian government distanced itself from the controversy, firing Sharma and stripping her of party membership. This did not prevent mass protests by Indian Muslims, however, which escalated over the weekend."We hope that the situation will be appropriately resolved," Wang told a briefing.The spokesman said that China has always been a strong advocate of respectful and peaceful coexistence of civilizations and religions, stressing the need to abandon arrogance and prejudice. The official called for a deeper understanding of the differences between cultures needed to promote dialogue and harmony.On Friday, thousands of Indian Muslims took to the streets after evening prayer to demand arrest of Sharma and other officials responsible for the controversy. In several Indian states protesters clashed with the police.Over 300 people were detained in the state of Uttar Pradesh and about 100 in West Bengal. Officers in Ranchi, the capital of the Jharkhand state, launched 25 investigations into unrest and the death of two during clashes.Last Tuesday, the Delhi police took Sharma and her family into protective custody and initiated three criminal cases after she received death threats over her comments. Several cases were opened against Sharma herself: one in Maharashtra and one in Delhi over an offensive comment on social media.The Delhi police also opened a case against 31 people, including Asaduddin Owaisi, head of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (All India Council for Unity of Muslims), who are suspected of posting offensive comments on social platforms as well.

