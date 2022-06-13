https://sputniknews.com/20220613/bollywood-actor-siddhanth-kapoor-detained-in-raid-at-rave-party-tested-positive-for-drugs-1096263889.html

Bollywood Actor Siddhanth Kapoor Detained in Raid at Rave Party, Tested Positive for Drugs

Bollywood Actor Siddhanth Kapoor Detained in Raid at Rave Party, Tested Positive for Drugs

In 2020, several Bollywood celebrities including Siddhanth Kapoor's sister Shraddha Kapoor, were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India as part of... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-13T10:07+0000

2022-06-13T10:07+0000

2022-06-13T10:07+0000

india

bollywood

controversy

celebrity

celebrity gossip

celebrity scandal

celebrity feud

drug

drug

drug gangs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095728048_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4d7e9edd4b8e5aeb07641fcf7fc225b7.jpg

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly consuming illegal substances at a rave party late Sunday night, the Bengaluru city police in India's Karnataka state said on Monday. Siddhanth is the son of Bolloywood veteran Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor.Acting on a tip-off, police raided a private hotel in MG Road in Bengaluru where Siddhanth was performing as a DJ.The 37-year-old actor, who has featured in several Bollywood movies such as 'Shootout At Wadala', 'Haseena Parkar', 'Jazbaa' and crime-thriller web series 'Bhaukaal', was detained and he tested positive after undergoing a drug test.However, whether he had consumed drugs at the hotel or before the party, remains unclear. The five others at the party who were detained were allegedly found to have consumed drugs.This recent incident has once again highlighted the strong links that exist between the seedy underworld of drugs and the glittering world of entertainment - brought into shocking relief in 2022 with the death of Bollywood superstar, Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead in his apartment on 14 June last year and had allegedly possessed and consumed drugs. Sushant Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, and several other actresses including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were also grilled by the anti-drug agency. Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also arrested for allegedly consuming and possessing drugs in the cruise ship drug bust case. After spending more than 20 days in jail last year, Khan was granted bail. However, last month, Aryan was given a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, bollywood, controversy, celebrity, celebrity gossip, celebrity scandal, celebrity feud, drug, drug, drug gangs, rave