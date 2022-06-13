https://sputniknews.com/20220613/bollywood-actor-siddhanth-kapoor-detained-in-raid-at-rave-party-tested-positive-for-drugs-1096263889.html
Bollywood Actor Siddhanth Kapoor Detained in Raid at Rave Party, Tested Positive for Drugs
Bollywood Actor Siddhanth Kapoor Detained in Raid at Rave Party, Tested Positive for Drugs
In 2020, several Bollywood celebrities including Siddhanth Kapoor's sister Shraddha Kapoor, were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India as part of... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-13T10:07+0000
2022-06-13T10:07+0000
2022-06-13T10:07+0000
india
bollywood
controversy
celebrity
celebrity gossip
celebrity scandal
celebrity feud
drug
drug
drug gangs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095728048_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4d7e9edd4b8e5aeb07641fcf7fc225b7.jpg
Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly consuming illegal substances at a rave party late Sunday night, the Bengaluru city police in India's Karnataka state said on Monday. Siddhanth is the son of Bolloywood veteran Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor.Acting on a tip-off, police raided a private hotel in MG Road in Bengaluru where Siddhanth was performing as a DJ.The 37-year-old actor, who has featured in several Bollywood movies such as 'Shootout At Wadala', 'Haseena Parkar', 'Jazbaa' and crime-thriller web series 'Bhaukaal', was detained and he tested positive after undergoing a drug test.However, whether he had consumed drugs at the hotel or before the party, remains unclear. The five others at the party who were detained were allegedly found to have consumed drugs.This recent incident has once again highlighted the strong links that exist between the seedy underworld of drugs and the glittering world of entertainment - brought into shocking relief in 2022 with the death of Bollywood superstar, Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead in his apartment on 14 June last year and had allegedly possessed and consumed drugs. Sushant Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, and several other actresses including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were also grilled by the anti-drug agency. Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also arrested for allegedly consuming and possessing drugs in the cruise ship drug bust case. After spending more than 20 days in jail last year, Khan was granted bail. However, last month, Aryan was given a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/17/1095728048_152:0:1592:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_909673ccbe9787cefbb59fb898610c6f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
india, bollywood, controversy, celebrity, celebrity gossip, celebrity scandal, celebrity feud, drug, drug, drug gangs, rave
Bollywood Actor Siddhanth Kapoor Detained in Raid at Rave Party, Tested Positive for Drugs
In 2020, several Bollywood celebrities including Siddhanth Kapoor's sister Shraddha Kapoor, were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India as part of the high-profile investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput over alleged possession of drugs.
Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly consuming illegal substances at a rave party late Sunday night, the Bengaluru city police in India's Karnataka state said on Monday.
Siddhanth is the son of Bolloywood veteran Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided a private hotel in MG Road in Bengaluru where Siddhanth was performing as a DJ.
The 37-year-old actor, who has featured in several Bollywood movies such as 'Shootout At Wadala', 'Haseena Parkar', 'Jazbaa' and crime-thriller web series 'Bhaukaal', was detained and he tested positive after undergoing a drug test.
"He's one of six people to have consumed drugs," police sources told Indian news agency ANI.
However, whether he had consumed drugs at the hotel or before the party, remains unclear. The five others at the party who were detained were allegedly found to have consumed drugs.
This recent incident has once again highlighted the strong links that exist between the seedy underworld of drugs and the glittering world of entertainment - brought into shocking relief in 2022 with the death of Bollywood superstar, Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead in his apartment on 14 June last year and had allegedly possessed and consumed drugs.
Sushant Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, and several other actresses including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were also grilled by the anti-drug agency.
Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also arrested for allegedly consuming and possessing drugs in the cruise ship drug bust case. After spending more than 20 days in jail last year, Khan was granted bail. However, last month, Aryan was given a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case.