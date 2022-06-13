https://sputniknews.com/20220613/billions-of-euros-possibly-laundered-through-nordea-dnb-baltic-offices-in-2010s-reports-say-1096276684.html

Billions of Euros Possibly Laundered Through Nordea, DNB Baltic Offices in 2010s, Reports Say

Billions of Euros Possibly Laundered Through Nordea, DNB Baltic Offices in 2010s, Reports Say

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Billions of euros were illegally moved through the Baltic branches of Danish bank Nordea and Norwegian bank DNB in the 2010s, Finnish... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-13T13:50+0000

2022-06-13T13:50+0000

2022-06-13T13:51+0000

denmark

norway

nordea bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103744/58/1037445832_0:167:3472:2120_1920x0_80_0_0_222bcaef6176a89de005842f54a7dd0e.jpg

Yle cited banks' leaked internal reports dated 2019 as saying that some 3.9 billion euros ($4 billion) had been moved through banks' branches in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania from suspicious sources. Some operations were made through Estonian-based bank Luminor Bank, which Nordea and DNB jointly established in 2017.According to the reports, among Nordea's customers were several Estonian companies owned by a Russian citizen wanted by Interpol. Moreover, Yle claimed that 947 million euros had been transferred through Nordea and Luminor Bank by companies allegedly owned by a former Russian military officer.Nordea commented later on Monday, saying that no evidence of weaknesses in the anti-money laundering processes was found then.However, the bank recognised that "banks and societies at large underestimated the complexity of combating financial crime" at the time.Nordea and Luminor Bank had already gotten in the crosshairs of investigations and media several times. In November 2018, Luminor Bank launched an internal investigation into alleged money laundering. In March 2019, Yle also cited leaked documents as saying that Nordea handled 700 million euros in suspicious transactions between 2005 and 2017. In 2021, the Bank of Lithuania imposed a €350,000 fine on Luminor Bank after investigating payment incidents that occurred in July-August 2020.

denmark

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

denmark, norway, nordea bank