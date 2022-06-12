https://sputniknews.com/20220612/white-house-expected-to-announce-bidens-trip-to-saudi-arabia-on-monday-reports-claim-1096236425.html

White House Expected to Announce Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia on Monday, Reports Claim

Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia in July as part of a broader trip to the region, which will also include a stop in Israel, one official told the The Wall Street Journal newspaper on Saturday.During his trip, the US president is expected to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.According to the White House press pool, asked whether he has decided to go to Saudi Arabia, Biden told journalists on Saturday "No, not yet."However, when asked about what is holding up his decision to go to Saudi Arabia at this point, the US president contradicted himself.On Friday, CNN reported citing senior US officials that the Biden administration and the Saudi leadership had agreed to move past differences over the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi amid the need to boost oil production.Biden is ready to reset relations with Saudi Arabia in order to repair ties between the two allies, but he will raise Khashoggi's killing when meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in July, the report said.Biden will fly directly from Tel Aviv to Riyadh during his trip to the Middle East next month, according to CNN. Saudi Arabia, Israel and the other countries in the Middle East reportedly share a significant agenda that includes ending wars and bringing stability to the region through diplomacy.

