International
https://sputniknews.com/20220612/us-navy-to-halt-flights-to-investigate-recent-crashes-1096251211.html
US Navy to Halt Flights to Investigate Recent Crashes
US Navy to Halt Flights to Investigate Recent Crashes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Navy will pause flights starting from Monday to assess the security situation after the recent crashes, according to the press... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-12T18:04+0000
2022-06-12T18:04+0000
us
us navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103509/89/1035098904_0:312:3844:2474_1920x0_80_0_0_343b18d56c3d074f5b697135eda5c1ff.jpg
"As a result of recent crashes involving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, Commander, Naval Air Forces has directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a safety pause on June 13 in order to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes," the statement said.The deployed units will pause operations at the first opportunity, the statement added.On Wednesday, five US servicemen died after a V-22 Osprey military aircraft crashed in southern California. The aircraft crashed in a desert area while conducting a training mission.Last week, a pilot of the US Navy fighter jet was killed in a crash, which occurred in the Mojave Desert, southeastern California.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103509/89/1035098904_230:0:3647:2563_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2981a4fc31db7ad5be0c20a86b1214.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us navy

US Navy to Halt Flights to Investigate Recent Crashes

18:04 GMT 12.06.2022
CC BY 2.0 / The U.S. Army / US Special Forces Group
US Special Forces Group - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2022
CC BY 2.0 / The U.S. Army /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Navy will pause flights starting from Monday to assess the security situation after the recent crashes, according to the press service of the US Navy Air Force Command.
"As a result of recent crashes involving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, Commander, Naval Air Forces has directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a safety pause on June 13 in order to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes," the statement said.
The deployed units will pause operations at the first opportunity, the statement added.
On Wednesday, five US servicemen died after a V-22 Osprey military aircraft crashed in southern California. The aircraft crashed in a desert area while conducting a training mission.
Last week, a pilot of the US Navy fighter jet was killed in a crash, which occurred in the Mojave Desert, southeastern California.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала