US Navy to Halt Flights to Investigate Recent Crashes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Navy will pause flights starting from Monday to assess the security situation after the recent crashes, according to the press... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

"As a result of recent crashes involving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, Commander, Naval Air Forces has directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a safety pause on June 13 in order to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes," the statement said.The deployed units will pause operations at the first opportunity, the statement added.On Wednesday, five US servicemen died after a V-22 Osprey military aircraft crashed in southern California. The aircraft crashed in a desert area while conducting a training mission.Last week, a pilot of the US Navy fighter jet was killed in a crash, which occurred in the Mojave Desert, southeastern California.

