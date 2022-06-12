https://sputniknews.com/20220612/us-navy-to-halt-flights-to-investigate-recent-crashes-1096251211.html
US Navy to Halt Flights to Investigate Recent Crashes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Navy will pause flights starting from Monday to assess the security situation after the recent crashes, according to the press service of the US Navy Air Force Command.
"As a result of recent crashes involving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, Commander, Naval Air Forces has directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a safety pause on June 13 in order to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes," the statement said.
The deployed units will pause operations at the first opportunity, the statement added.
On Wednesday, five US servicemen died after a V-22 Osprey military aircraft crashed in southern California. The aircraft crashed in a desert area while conducting a training mission.
Last week, a pilot of the US Navy fighter jet was killed in a crash, which occurred in the Mojave Desert
, southeastern California.