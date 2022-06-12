International
UK Queen’s Reign Now Second-Longest in World History
UK Queen's Reign Now Second-Longest in World History
So far, the monarch whose rule lasted the longest in history is considered to be Louis XIV, a king of France who reigned from 1643 to 1715. 12.06.2022, Sputnik International
uk
queen elizabeth ii
rule
length
Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom who celebrates her platinum jubilee this year, now becomes the second-longest ruling monarch in the world.With her ascension to the throne taking place on 2 February 1952, this Sunday the length of Elizabeth II’s reign surpasses that of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled his country from 1946 to 2016.Currently, the longest-reigning monarch is believed to be Louis XIV, the King of France whose rule lasted for 72 years and 110 days, following his ascension to the throne in 1643 at the age of four until his death in 1715 at the age of 77.
UK Queen’s Reign Now Second-Longest in World History

12:12 GMT 12.06.2022
