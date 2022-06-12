https://sputniknews.com/20220612/scientists-develop-time-machine-simulation-to-study-ancestors-of-distant-galaxies-1096252787.html

Scientists Develop 'Time Machine' Simulation to Study Ancestors of Distant Galaxies

Scientists Develop 'Time Machine' Simulation to Study Ancestors of Distant Galaxies

The light from the galaxies the research team set their sights on travelled a distance of some 11 billion light-years to reach our planet. 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-12T19:06+0000

2022-06-12T19:06+0000

2022-06-12T19:06+0000

tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105081/71/1050817174_0:88:1921:1168_1920x0_80_0_0_3029c17ac5d6074daa2df21f0ed9aa66.jpg

A team of researchers led by Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe Project Researcher Metin Ata and Project Assistant Professor Khee-Gan Lee has managed to produce simulations that recreate full life cycles of whole collections of galaxies observed some 11 billion years ago, SciTechDaily reports.According to the media outlet, the team sought to gain insight into the massive galaxy protoclusters, the ancestors of the existing galaxy clusters, but discovered that the current studies of these distant structures were done with simple models rather than with simulations.As it takes light from the galaxies the researchers were using travelled some 11 billion light-years to reach Earth, Lee compared the development of the simulation to building a time machine.“It’s like finding an old black-and-white picture of your grandfather and creating a video of his life,” he said.The researchers had essentially taken “snapshots” of those “young grandparent galaxies”, as the media outlet put it, and then fast-forwarded their age to examine the process of galaxy clusters’ formation.

https://sputniknews.com/20220520/galaxies-devoid-of-dark-matter-formed-during-massive-collision-billions-of-years-ago-study-says-1095669632.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech