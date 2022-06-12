https://sputniknews.com/20220612/report-turkeys-security-agencies-averted-kidnapping-of-israeli-tourists-off-jerusalems-tip-1096253824.html
Report: Turkey's Security Agencies Averted Kidnapping of Israeli Tourists Off Jerusalem's Tip
Report: Turkey's Security Agencies Averted Kidnapping of Israeli Tourists Off Jerusalem's Tip
Israeli diplomatic missions have recently been on high alert, anticipating Iran to seek vengeance over the killing of an IRGC senior officer last month... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International
Israeli diplomatic missions have recently been on high alert, anticipating Iran to seek vengeance over the killing of an IRGC senior officer last month. Israel's National Security Council has previously issued a public travel warning for Turkey, alleging that "Iranian terrorist operators" constituted a major threat to Israeli citizens.
Israeli and Turkish security officials reportedly discovered an alleged Iranian plot to abduct Israeli tourists in Turkey last month and prevented it in time, it was revealed Sunday.
Citing local outlets, the Times of Israel reported
Israeli security authorities informed their Turkish counterparts about the attempt and requested they take steps to prevent it. However, Israeli security officials reportedly did not disclose
what nationality the purported Iranian operatives were, how many were engaged, or whether any arrests were made.
Israel reportedly requested Turkey to act against the Iranian network that plotted the kidnapping after thwarting it, according to the Kan Hebrew-language broadcaster
. Israeli diplomatic missions have been on high alert, anticipating Iran to seek vengeance over the killing of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps senior officer last month. The attempted kidnapping, according to Kan, occurred prior to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer's death.
Moreover, in recent days, Israel's National Security Council reportedly contemplated issuing a top-level travel warning, clearly advising Israelis not to travel to Turkey in the near future. It has previously recommended against visiting the nation unless it is absolutely necessary.
Israeli security agencies have been working on the belief that alleged Iranian terror cells are still operating in Turkey, planning kidnappings or shooting strikes, and intelligence agencies are working to prevent those potential threats.
Last month, two unidentified gunmen on motorcycles shot Iranian Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei five times in his automobile in the heart of Tehran. Israeli authorities reportedly claimed
he had been involved in assassinations and kidnappings outside of Iran, including efforts to kidnap Israelis. Iranian authorities have yet to apprehend the perpetrators.
In light of the killing, the security alert level at Israel's embassies and consulates throughout the world has allegedly been upped in anticipation of a retaliatory Iranian attacks.