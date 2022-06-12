https://sputniknews.com/20220612/rally-celebrating-russian-indian-friendship-held-in-india-on-russia-day--photo-video-1096248453.html

Rally Celebrating Russian-Indian Friendship Held in India on Russia Day – Photo, Video

Those who participated in the rally were brandishing Russian and Indian flags, as well as portraits of the Russian president and the Indian prime minister. 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

Sanjveev Pratap Singh, president of the youth wing of India’s Bhartiya Janta Party, held a rally in the Indian state of Bihar on Sunday along with about 200 supporters.Participants of the rally were carrying Indian and Russian flags, as well as portraits of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, as well as Abhay Kumar Singh, a Russian lawmaker who was born in Bihar.Those in attendance also brandished placards with slogans lauding Russian-Indian friendship, such as “The bond between India and Russia is based on unity and brotherhood”, “The friendship of India and Russia is exemplary for the world and as they support each other on every front“, and “When US had voted for Pakistan, Russia used veto power in the favour of India”.The rally, which lasted for about 45 minutes, was held in Patna, the capital of the state, on 12 June, a date observed in Russia annually as a national holiday called Russia Day.

