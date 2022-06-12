https://sputniknews.com/20220612/psg-pochettino-reach-agreement-to-split-ahead-of-zidanes-reported-appointment-as-manager-1096246015.html

PSG, Pochettino Reach Agreement to Split Ahead of Zidane's Reported Appointment as Manager

PSG, Pochettino Reach Agreement to Split Ahead of Zidane's Reported Appointment as Manager

Mauricio Pochettino may have guided Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to France's top domestic tournament during the 2021-22 season, but he was never much appreciated... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

For months, speculation was rife in France that Mauricio Pochettino was set to part ways with Ligue 1 champions PSG. It seems like that is the case, as the club has reportedly reached an agreement with the Argentine manager to leave after spending 18 months in the role, British outlet The Athletic said. According to the publication, Pochettino met PSG top brass last week and both decided mutually to end their association with each other.Pochettino's contract at PSG runs until the end of the next season, and hence the financial modalities of the agreement were still being worked out. Pochettino will become the second high-profile casualty at the club after sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo, who was sacked from his position last week.The former Southampton boss' reported departure comes in the wake of reports in the French press that the legendary Zinedine Zidane was set to assume his role at the Parc des Princes.PSG have chased Zidane for years, and if arrives, it would be a major boost for a club that is still looking to claim its maiden continental despite several big names, including Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar in its line-up.

