Poland’s Former Foreign and Defence Minister Proposes Giving Ukraine Nukes

Polish European Parliament lawmaker Radoslaw Sikorski has proposed giving Ukraine nuclear weapons so that the country can properly “defend its independence.”The lawmaker, who previously served as Poland’s defence and foreign minister, and speaker of parliament, and who is married to influential US neocon opinion maker Anne Applebaum, also commented on Western fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons if the situation in Ukraine spills over to directly involve NATO.Signed on 5 December 1994 by Russia, Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom, the Budapest Memorandum guaranteed Kiev’s security in exchange for its renunciation of nuclear weapons.Following the Soviet collapse in 1991, Ukraine inherited about one third of the USSR’s massive strategic arsenal, including some 1,700 warheads, and the means to deliver them thanks to Soviet-built rocketry design bureaus and factories. However, the launch codes for the existing weapons remained in Russia’s hands throughout the time they were possessed by Kiev. Ukraine gave the nukes up after signing the Budapest Memorandum, with the last of the armaments leaving Ukrainian soil in the mid-1990s.Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on 19 February, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he would be initiating consultations under the Budapest Memorandum, and implied that his country may revise its non-nuclear status.Before Zelensky, other Ukrainian officials, including Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk, warned that Ukraine could become a nuclear-armed state again if it wasn’t accepted into NATO.Putin cited Zelensky’s declaration about nukes in his 24 February speech announcing the start of the military operation in Ukraine. “If we look at the sequence of events and the incoming reports, the showdown between Russia and [Ukrainian and allied] forces cannot be avoided. It is only a matter of time. They are getting ready and waiting for the right moment. Moreover, they went as far as to aspire to acquire nuclear weapons. We will not let this happen,” he said.In early March, Sergey Naryshkin, chief of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, revealed that his agency had intelligence that Ukraine is working on a nuclear weapon, and said that in addition to Russia, the US also knows about this, and could even be helping Kiev in the weapon’s development.

