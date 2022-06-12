International
‘Outrageous & Must Be Investigated’: Twitter Fumes Over Video of Met Police 'Punching Teen’ Suspect
Phone footage posted on social media has prompted concerns of undue force being used against a "teenager" by London police officers.
A video appearing to show Metropolitan Police dropping blows on a young suspect during an apprehension has sparked anger on social media.The phone footage taken by witnesses reveals Met officers striking the male at least seven times before pushing him down to the ground and arresting him. The incident purportedly occurred in Abbey Wood, south east London.Media commentator Carina White had shared the video on Twitter, adding a caption that questioned if this was "reasonable and appropriate use of force to detain a 16 year old."White added that the suspect, ostensibly a GCSE student, was "a friend of a friend's son." According to her, the incident took place when the male had gone to visit a friend.
11:56 GMT 12.06.2022
