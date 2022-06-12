‘Outrageous & Must Be Investigated’: Twitter Fumes Over Video of Met Police 'Punching Teen’ Suspect
Phone footage posted on social media has prompted concerns of undue force being used against a “teenager” by London police officers.
A video appearing to show Metropolitan Police dropping blows on a young suspect during an apprehension has sparked anger on social media.
The phone footage taken by witnesses reveals Met officers striking the male at least seven times before pushing him down to the ground and arresting him. The incident purportedly occurred in Abbey Wood, south east London.
Media commentator Carina White had shared the video on Twitter, adding a caption that questioned if this was “reasonable and appropriate use of force to detain a 16 year old.”
White added that the suspect, ostensibly a GCSE student, was “a friend of a friend’s son.” According to her, the incident took place when the male had gone to visit a friend.
“He had gone to see if his friend was OK as he saw police in his garden and this is what the end result was. The police weren’t even there for him,” stated Carina White.
Others on social media similarly found the footage disconcerting.
@metpoliceuk @IOPC_Help @PoliceChiefs @policeconduct @MayorofLondon @SadiqKhan Kicking, punching used by many police to detain what’s said to be a 16 year old child. Can you enlighten the public why such force/brutality was used for us to possibly understand?#withdrawconsent pic.twitter.com/7qbEgAH9oE— BLACK KIDS MATTER🐦 (@BLMKidsUK) June 11, 2022
Some fumed that despite the “suspect” already being down, the Met police officers appeared to be continuing to rain blows upon him.
It's the fact that he's down and they're still dropping blows, that gets me fuming. Is he an "apprehended suspect" or is he an opp? Because based on this vid, it look like road beef, not an arrest.— ♕ Ed 🇸🇱 #MadeInSouthLondon (@EdTCreative) June 11, 2022
Our sympathies are with this young individual. We are appalled by what is seen in this video.— Irvings Law - Actions Against the Police (@IrvingsLawAAP) June 12, 2022
Others called for a probe into the incident.
This is outrageous and must be investigated— MarkJohnsonBrown (@markjohnsonbrow) June 11, 2022
The Met Police has declined to offer an official comment regarding the incident captured in the footage so far.