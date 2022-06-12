https://sputniknews.com/20220612/outrageous--must-be-investigated-twitter-fumes-over-video-of-met-police-punching-teen-suspect-1096241662.html

‘Outrageous & Must Be Investigated’: Twitter Fumes Over Video of Met Police 'Punching Teen’ Suspect

‘Outrageous & Must Be Investigated’: Twitter Fumes Over Video of Met Police 'Punching Teen’ Suspect

Phone footage posted on social media has prompted concerns of undue force being used against a “teenager” by London police officers. 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-12T11:56+0000

2022-06-12T11:56+0000

2022-06-12T11:56+0000

uk

arrest

metropolitan police

london

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:204:2048:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec875c49c3fa4d69b20545c30f5475.jpg

A video appearing to show Metropolitan Police dropping blows on a young suspect during an apprehension has sparked anger on social media.The phone footage taken by witnesses reveals Met officers striking the male at least seven times before pushing him down to the ground and arresting him. The incident purportedly occurred in Abbey Wood, south east London.Media commentator Carina White had shared the video on Twitter, adding a caption that questioned if this was “reasonable and appropriate use of force to detain a 16 year old.”White added that the suspect, ostensibly a GCSE student, was “a friend of a friend’s son.” According to her, the incident took place when the male had gone to visit a friend.Others on social media similarly found the footage disconcerting.Some fumed that despite the “suspect” already being down, the Met police officers appeared to be continuing to rain blows upon him.Others called for a probe into the incident.The Met Police has declined to offer an official comment regarding the incident captured in the footage so far.

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, arrest, metropolitan police, london