New 'Unmanned Drone Mothership' Could Benefit Chinese Navy, Media Says

"Zhu Hai Yun", an autonomous drone carrier that was recently launched by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong, may potentially be used for purposes different from those declared by its creators, Business Insider suggests.The vessel in question, which may be the world's first "unmanned vehicle carrier", is a research ship capable of transporting and deploying multiple air, sea, and underwater drones.According to the media outlet, while China officially touted the vessel as an instrument for marine research, some experts argue that it can also potentially be used for surveillance.He pointed out, however, that "technology, especially information collection systems, often have dual use applications", and that data collected by autonomous systems could help China with "surveillance, domain awareness", improve Beijing’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, and aid the navigation of Chinese submarines.Funaiole also said that China had "invested considerable resources into various unmanned platforms" to bolster its navy, the media outlet notes."Zhu Hai Yun" is owned by Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, and its developers say that the ship is expected to assist Chinese oceanographers in expanding their research via the use of unmanned instruments.

