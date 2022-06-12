LIVE UPDATES: Spain’s Plan to Send Leopard Tanks to Ukraine Crumbles Under German Pressure - Reports

Since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, a total of 1.78 million civilians have been brought to safety in western Russia.
Furthermore, since early March, Russia has supplied Ukrainians with 29,323 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including essentials, food, medicines and medical goods. Approximately 360 tonnes of aid has been delivered in the past five days alone to people in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.
