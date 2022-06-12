LIVE UPDATES: Spain’s Plan to Send Leopard Tanks to Ukraine Crumbles Under German Pressure - Reports

Spain’s Plan to Send Leopard Tanks to Ukraine Crumbles Under German Pressure - Reports

Germany has blocked Spain’s plan to send dozens of old Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Business Insider reports.

The El Pais newspaper reported earlier this month that the Spanish government had considered sending up to 40 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. The old German-made tanks were taken from the Soviet Union in the 1990s.

German government sources told Business Insider on Saturday that, under pressure from Berlin, Madrid had to reduce its offer and is now considering sending about ten tanks at most, which need to be repaired. Even this number is under question and no application has been submitted to the federal government for the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

In April, Madrid sent 200 tonnes of munition, military hardware and transport vehicles to Ukraine. At that time, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that his country was not considering a transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine.