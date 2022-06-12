International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR.
LIVE UPDATES: Spain’s Plan to Send Leopard Tanks to Ukraine Crumbles Under German Pressure - Reports
ukraine, russia, donbass, lpr, dpr
German army soldiers load a Leopard 2 tank onto a truck at the Sestokai railway station some 175 kms (109 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Spain’s Plan to Send Leopard Tanks to Ukraine Crumbles Under German Pressure - Reports

06:00 GMT 12.06.2022
At the end of February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against shelling from Ukrainian forces.
Since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, a total of 1.78 million civilians have been brought to safety in western Russia.

Furthermore, since early March, Russia has supplied Ukrainians with 29,323 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including essentials, food, medicines and medical goods. Approximately 360 tonnes of aid has been delivered in the past five days alone to people in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.
06:01 GMT 12.06.2022
Spain’s Plan to Send Leopard Tanks to Ukraine Crumbles Under German Pressure - Reports
Germany has blocked Spain’s plan to send dozens of old Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Business Insider reports.
The El Pais newspaper reported earlier this month that the Spanish government had considered sending up to 40 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. The old German-made tanks were taken from the Soviet Union in the 1990s.
German government sources told Business Insider on Saturday that, under pressure from Berlin, Madrid had to reduce its offer and is now considering sending about ten tanks at most, which need to be repaired. Even this number is under question and no application has been submitted to the federal government for the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
In April, Madrid sent 200 tonnes of munition, military hardware and transport vehicles to Ukraine. At that time, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that his country was not considering a transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine.
